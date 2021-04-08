ofMartina Lippl shut down

Despite corona measures, new infections in Germany are barely falling. But where do people get infected? A graphic from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) provides information.

Berlin – The number of corona cases in Germany is currently significantly lower than in the previous week, but still at a high level. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) assumes that fewer people were tested over Easter. Delays in reporting to the health authorities could also have led to the low numbers.

Covid-19: RKI graphic shows places of infection

The uncertain data situation is tricky. Where do people get infected? Where are the outbreaks particularly common? The RKI has published a graphic on the sources of infection in Germany. All outbreaks with more than two cases are shown in colored bars. In some outbreaks, multiple “infectious environments” also play a role, as in RKI management report (April 6) is to be read. It is not always possible to define exactly where the transmission took place. The RKI also points out that, despite the selection options, not all infection sites are shown in which outbreaks occur.

The majority of the outbreaks can be attributed to private households.

In the workplace, outbreaks have increased since the beginning of the year.

Kindergarten and after-school care center are considered places of infection.

In nursing homes and hospitals, the proportion of outbreaks has been falling continuously and significantly since the beginning of the year.

The proportion of larger outbreaks (5 or more cases) has decreased significantly since the beginning of the year.

Corona in Germany – specific site of infection

Gathering and transmitting detailed information takes time. Health authorities do not always have the capacity for this, admits the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Light gray bars therefore dominate a smaller graphic. In these cases, no location or source of infection can be determined.

“Only a small part of the total reported COVID-19 cases can be assigned to an outbreak, so information on the source of infection is missing for a large number of cases. Cluster situations in anonymous groups of people (e.g. public transport, cinema, theater) are much more difficult to grasp for the health department than in non-anonymous groups of people (private households, family celebrations, school classes, etc.), “explains the RKI. And further: “The available data can therefore only show a small section of the actual transmissions.” Despite the incomplete sources, the overview gives an overview of the current sources of infection in Germany.

Covid 19 infection sites: Light gray bars can be clearly seen in the RKI graphic. In these cases, no specific place of infection can be identified. © RKI-Grafik management report from April 6, 2021

RKI: More corona outbreaks at daycare centers and schools

At the beginning of the corona pandemic, old people’s homes and hospitals were considered epicentres. Meanwhile, fewer are affected. Probably also because of the vaccination effect. More people are infected in private households or at work. According to the RKI, the role of children and adolescents seems to be changing. “The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing again in all age groups, but particularly strongly among children and adolescents,” said the RKI in its management report (April 6). The site of infection is often unknown here too, but outbreaks are increasingly affecting daycare centers and schools. In order to be able to guarantee the continuous operation of daycare centers and schools, the current situation requires the use of all organizational and individual measures for infection prevention. “In addition, the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into the facilities must be prevented as far as possible.” You can find more information in our news ticker on the subject of Corona in Germany.

RKI published gloomy Easter forecast – Germany is developing into a corona hotspot

Before Easter, the RKI published a gloomy forecast with skyrocketing case numbers. The Berlin Institute expects a 7-day incidence of over 300 already after the Easter holidays. The RKI forecast was designed for April 11th. (ml with afp)