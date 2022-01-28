The third section of the Council of State, with the decree of the president Michele Corradino, just deposited, declared “legitimate the vaccination obligation imposed on teachers and school staff”. The provision states that “the right to self-determination of the unvaccinated must give way to the need to guarantee public health and the continuity of teaching in the presence which constitutes a tool for the development of the human person to be based on criteria of efficiency, solidarity and equality not always sufficiently protected by the remote modality “.