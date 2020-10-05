new Delhi. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions located outside the Containment Zone can open in the country from 15 October. However, the decision to reopen educational institutions has been left to the states and union territories. According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, even after the opening of schools and colleges, pressure of attendance will not be made on the students.

Students must bring their parents’ written permission letter before entering the school. Please tell that even after the school opens, students will be able to go inside the school in the same condition when they get written permission from their parents. Students will be given exemption in attendance. No strictness will be done. If students want, instead of coming to school, they can continue the online class. No assignments will be taken from the students in the first two to three weeks after the school opens.

Assessment to be learner-friendly & involving different formats rather than pen-paper test. No assessment till up to 2-3 weeks of reopening. Online learning to be encouraged. SOP provides for guidelines on ensuring emotion well being of students & teachers: Ministry of Education https://t.co/Ji5GMSDCip – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, the states and union territories will decide their standard operating procedures related to health and safety to reopen schools based on their local needs. The Education Ministry has issued guidelines to reopen schools in a phased manner from October 15. There will be no examination for two-three weeks after the school opens, attendance will also be relaxed. The school should ensure that the changes in the schooling are smooth with the studies taking place at home during lockdown.

The examinations and assignments that will be taken from the students should enhance the learning process and should be examined in different ways instead of paper-pen. The guidelines of the Ministry of Education said that the SOP (Guidelines) of opening of schools should be made in every school keeping in mind the health and feelings of students and teachers. Every educational institution will have to take proper care of safety standards in the coronary period.