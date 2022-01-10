“Up to now schools, from the data we have, do not appear to be places that have pushed the epidemic forward” by covid. “It is clear, however, that now, with a very contagious variant, any area of ​​aggregation can be at risk of contagion”, virologist Giovanni Maga, director of the Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Cnr of Pavia, explains to Adnkronos Salute a brief postponement of returning to the classroom, as requested by several parties, would not have been sufficient to reduce the risk of spreading the virus that is currently “running”.

“Given that the peak will arrive between the end of the month and the beginning of February – continues the virologist – delaying the return in presence by 10-15 days would not have made much sense because it would have reopened at the moment of the peak. So either it would close. two months, but this would have had too high costs from a social point of view, or better to continue as we are doing, that is with the utmost attention, with all the possible measures that have been put in place for the management of infections, because the school in presence is very important given the social and psychological consequences of a possible closure “, he concludes.