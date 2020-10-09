School clothes, storm Alex, circus animals (ASTRAPI / BAYARD PRESSE)

On social networks, teens have mobilized in recent weeks for the right to wear what they want to school and against certain bans that particularly target girls. ” I heard about it on the news, for example skirts that were too short »Says Jalyssa, student in CM2. “On is not allowed to wear too high T-shirts otherwise you can see the lower abdomen » completes his comrade Raphaël at the microphone of the show. But what is “correct” attire? Why is this being debated at the moment? Marina from franceinfo puts on her journalist’s clothes to answer all these questions.



This week’s news also takes us to the south of France: this is where Storm Alex was most violent last week. As in Saorge in the Roya valley, where children tell about the damage caused by this exceptional weather phenomenon.

Direction also the traveling circuses, where wild animals will soon be banned. This is what the Minister for the Ecological Transition has just announced. Estelle provides an update on this issue in the show of the week. Also on the program: the traditional class photo … which is reinventing itself in the time of Covid19. But also the children’s jokes and their crush: this week, Arthur tells us that he loves Nirvana, a group from the 90s that marked rock history. Good listening !