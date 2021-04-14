S.Schoolchildren are almost never affected by severe courses of Covid-19 disease. Still, they are among those hardest hit by policy responses to the pandemic. School gates were often closed for 1.5 billion children in 188 countries, and not just last year. In the process, they not only suffered a loss of learning, but were also thrown back in their social and individual development. Whether countries closed their schools during the pandemic did not depend on the infection rate in the respective country. A survey by the OECD among the member countries that was presented on Wednesday led to this astonishing result. There are countries that kept their schools open despite the enormously high incidences, including France and the Netherlands. Schools in Italy and Slovakia were closed for an extremely long time, although the incidences were in some cases lower than in countries with open schools. In order to catch up on learning backlogs during school closings, Portugal was the only country to extend school hours into the holidays.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for the “educational worlds”.

Other countries such as Germany have started to set priorities in the classroom, i.e. to concentrate on exemplary learning on a few topics. A federal-state program for students with significant learning deficits is currently being negotiated in Germany. Everywhere it was the case that students from socio-economically weak families were more disadvantaged than those who had better support for learning at home, not only technically, but also ideally and spatially. They were also able to use the learning opportunities during the period of closure because they were often better able to learn independently. During the pandemic, homes and schools seem to have grown much closer together.

It has been shown in Germany that the time children spend in school has halved from 7.5 to 3.5 hours. The decline was just as great for academic children as for non-academic children. There is a second dimension of disadvantage, because the learning time has decreased even more for the less able-bodied than for the strong. According to the head of the Ifo Center for the Economics of Education, Ludger Wößmann, exercise, sport and leisure activities were neglected. There has been a sharp rise in passive activities such as computer games and using the cell phone.

The OECD Education Director Andreas Schleicher said that Germany was “caught cold” because it had failed to develop and secure digital teaching opportunities for over ten years. He also sees this as the reason why Germany has mainly relied on online platforms, while Spain and Portugal have been far more creative and have included television and mobile technology. Even if there is still no real-time data for Germany, one must expect that “this pandemic has once again increased the social disparities enormously”.

Epidemiologist confirms that teachers are at low risk of infection

In eight out of ten OECD educational systems, governments have supported the purchase of equipment. Much has been done to make technical resources available. Countries like Estonia or the Czech Republic, which were very well prepared digitally, are interesting. The Netherlands have opted for local procedures, they have made unused computers from companies and municipalities available to schools. Schleicher criticized the southern European countries that have waived the tests due to the pandemic. That would lead to the stigmatization of an entire generation. Spain has left it up to schools to take the exams, causing a dramatic increase in the graduation rate within a year. Germany rightly insisted on carrying out the tests, said Schleicher.

In order to secure classes even in pandemic times, eighty percent worked with social distancing. In two-thirds of the OECD countries, teachers are given vaccination priority. In Germany, teachers in secondary schools are annoyed that some of them have not yet been taken into account, while primary school teachers and daycare staff are mostly already vaccinated. Switzerland has not given its teachers any vaccination priority. The epidemiologist and head of the Zurich school study “Ciao Corona” Susi Kriemler said on Wednesday that teachers are no more affected by the risk of infection than the general population.

You did not belong to the risk group, so Kriemler. Even in the canton of Zurich, where the seven-day incidence was sometimes 1000 new infections, blood tests of 2500 children found antibodies in 2 percent during the first wave and 8 percent in the second wave. The data from the third wave are currently being evaluated. No child became seriously ill, only in three out of 270 classes children were infected with each other. Otherwise, the infections were almost symptom-free.