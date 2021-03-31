Do the schools in North Rhine-Westphalia have to close again after the Easter break? Prime Minister Armin Laschet announces how things will continue next week.

Most of the students in North Rhine-Westphalia had only had alternate classes for two weeks since Christmas. With the exception of elementary school students and high school students: some of them have been in classroom classes since mid-February. But what happens after the Easter break?

NRW Prime Minister and CDU Federal Chairman Armin Laschet spoke on the ZDF broadcast Markus Lanz how to proceed. Stand next week Consultations of the ministers of culture on the subject of schools on, reports wa.de *. The statement from Laschet makes families sit up and take notice. The politician expresses himself ambiguously. *wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.