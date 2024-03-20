On the case of school in Pioltello which has scheduled a closing day for the end of Ramadan the Lombardy regional school office intervenes. And it does so after the inspection which allegedly found “certain irregularities in the resolution adopted by the school board”, therefore inviting the school director to evaluate whether to disapply the resolution and the school board to evaluate the possibility of cancellation.

“In relation to the case of the Iqbal Masih Institute of Pioltello, which decided to suspend teaching activities on 10 April, on the basis of the results of the inspection ordered by the USR for Lombardy, certain irregularities in the resolution taken were highlighted by the school board”, reads the note from the Lombard regional school office.

“The general director of the same office therefore invited the school manager, in his capacity as guarantor of the legitimacy of the school's administrative action, to evaluate the non-application of the resolution – explains the note – and the possibility of its self-defense cancellation by the same school board, in order to ensure compliance with the relevant provisions”.