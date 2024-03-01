The police warn about the climate of tension: “At school they take it out on our children”

After truncheons to Pisa to the students and assault on law enforcement officers a Turinthere is an air of tension around police. The clash has also become politicwith the Left attacking him violent agents and the Right which, although condemning the Pisa episode, defended the policemen. Meloni said: “Dangerous for institutions do not defend the police that guarantee us safety”. On the attack suffered by officers in Turin, attacked by a group of anarchists, one of the victims speaks. “This attack – says Giovanni Capolupo to Il Corriere della Sera – is the fruit of the climate of hatred and goes on delegitimization towards us. I got one right away ligament damage and they bit me on the hand. Suffering injuries is one of the risks of my job, but this climate has also been fueled in recent days by political leaders. Then, when similar episodes happen, we shouldn't be surprised.”

But the police union Coisp also raises a further alarm. “Often – says the general secretary Domenico Pianese to The Truth – some politicians forget what ours is extractionthat we are children, fathers, husbands, and that we live in this social context. This climate of tension and intolerance is being created problems for our families too: the children of some of our colleagues – continues Pianese to La Verità – are living bullying incidents even receiving continuous insults on social media where they are accused of being “sons of truncheon cops“.