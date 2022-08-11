School children | Helsinki lost Tiina Hasari’s child’s application to the afternoon club – The city’s search was completely congested

There are hundreds of young students in Helsinki who are still waiting for a decision on an afternoon club place.

When schools started on Thursday in Helsinki, not everyone who started school yet knew if there was a place for them in the afternoon club.

The city of Helsinki says that the 1st grade students and 1st–2nd grade students Afternoon club applications for children who need class support are still pending on the first day of school, around 500.

Director of Basic Education Outi Salon according to the number of applications this year was surprising, and therefore the decisions have been delayed.

According to Salo, the last applications were also processed last year at the beginning of school.

“There will definitely be negative decisions for the second-graders. Not everyone will get an afternoon club place,” says Salo.

In afternoon club places there have also been confusions.

Helsinki Tiina Hasari applied for a place for her child starting second grade in good time.

However, there was no answer, so in July he decided to contact the city himself.

“The city said that there have been problems with the system, and not all applications have made it to the decision-making process,” says Hasari.

The clerk on the end of the phone made an affirmative decision right away, and the child was happy to be able to go to the same nice afternoon club that he had been to the previous school year.

Under a week before the start of school, however, a message from a familiar afternoon club appeared in Hasari’s email.

The given decision was canceled and a place from another afternoon club was offered instead.

The change was explained by the fact that the city would have lost some of the first graders’ applications that came in on time. An attempt had been made to correct the error by granting too many places per one afternoon club, and not all should be correct.

Therefore, all schoolchildren starting second grade would be transferred to the new afternoon club.

“I was admittedly a bit upset that this was announced less than a week before the start of school. The child was already very determined to get to the old familiar afternoon club,” says Hasari.

The new afternoon club is located a little further away, which also means that Hasari’s child has to cross Mannerheimintie on the way home from the club.

“The main thing, of course, is that the child got a place,” says Hasari.

Director of Basic Education Outi in Salo there is no information that applications have been lost.

HS has seen a message saying that the applications have been lost.

Helsinki decided at the beginning of the year to completely stop free afternoon clubs.