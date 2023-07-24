Governments will gather this week in Rome for a United Nations summit with one of those titles designed to induce utter boredom. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) agency commemorates the second anniversary of the 2021 Global Food Systems Summit with this Time to take stock. Instead of taking stock, governments should seize the opportunity to take action. They could start by agreeing on an initiative that provides millions of children with one of the most effective, affordable and practical antidotes to a food system that makes them malnourished and unhealthy: school feeding programmes.

Our food systems are failing humanity. More than 800 million people suffer from malnutrition, and the number is increasing. If current trends continue, malnutrition levels in 2030, the international target date for reaching zero hunger, will be the same as in 2015, when the target was adopted. Intensive farming has achieved productivity miracles, allowing more food to be obtained from smaller plots, but it is wreaking environmental havoc, accelerating biodiversity loss and contributing to a third of the greenhouse gas emissions that lead to climate catastrophe. As the world converges on high-fat, ultra-processed diets marketed by multinational food companies, an epidemic of obesity and overweight is already killing more people than tobacco.

As the saying goes, “we are what we eat”; The way we produce, market and consume food is making our world a malnourished, unfair and unsustainable place. Children are the hidden victims of the failures of our food system. Let’s take malnutrition as an example. International monitoring of child nutrition focuses overwhelmingly on children under five years of age and the “first 100 days”, an essential period for cognitive and physical development. But what about the rest of childhood and the crucial growth spurts of adolescence?

Some 284 million children of primary and secondary school age are hungry worldwide. About half of these children live in Africa, but no region is immune. Progress has stalled in South Asia and Latin America is going backwards. The poorest countries are not the only ones affected. As the cost-of-living crisis intensifies in Europe, household surveys in countries like Spain and the UK, where families are struggling to make ends meet, have recorded sharp increases in food insecurity.

It does not take a UN summit to calculate the consequences that malnutrition has for education. Parents and teachers instinctively know that hungry children have a hard time learning. As governments meet in Rome, millions of children will be sitting in classrooms unable to concentrate because they haven’t had a nutritious meal. Many of them, especially girls, risk dropping out and being dragged into the labor market to feed themselves and their families.

Hunger is only part of the equation. Children are also on the front lines of a global obesity crisis. One in three Latin American children is overweight or obese. The numbers are also rising in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. While food companies will no doubt use the “moment to take stock” to publicize their commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, their marketing budgets are overwhelmingly geared towards hooking children on diets that harm their health.

School canteen programs do not by themselves correct the failures of the food system, but they can change the situation. Already one of the largest safety nets in the world, these programs have proven effective in improving nutrition, learning and school attendance, especially among the poorest. Recent data from India, home to the world’s largest school canteen programme, show its benefits across all generations: children of mothers who receive meals have better health outcomes. The problem is that this safety net is weakest where it should be strongest, that is, in the countries and communities most affected by rising malnutrition. Currently, less than one in five children in the world’s poorest countries have access to it.

And it’s not that the richest countries have reason to be proud. In the UK, the requirements for free access to school canteens exclude almost a million children. In Spain, nine communities have coverage rates for school canteens below child poverty levels. It is unjustifiable.

School feeding programs offer more than a defense against hunger. By providing children with healthy, nutritious meals, they can help, along with taxes on sugar, stronger labeling laws, and tighter regulation of advertising, to change consumption and future markets for the unhealthy diets that now kill people and place enormous strains on health systems.

Procurement of school food provides governments and municipal authorities with a powerful lever for change. You can pull that lever to correct course. In Milan, municipal authorities now source all food for city schools from local farms and orchards, a move that has reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In Brazil, which has a universal school feeding program for all public schools, a third of the budget is reserved for small farmers. Many municipalities, such as São Paulo, the country’s largest, are linking schools to low-carbon, organic farming.

The “time to take stock” provides an opportunity to translate these initiatives around the world and the power of good examples into a global campaign. The change is already underway. Kenya’s new government plans to establish universal access by 2030. Rwanda, one of the world’s poorest nations, is already close to that goal. Countries like Bangladesh and Nepal have also set ambitious targets. The impetus for change, along with most of the funding, has not come from aid donors, but from developing country governments, 80 of which have joined in a global School Feeding Coalition.

Expanding school canteen programs in countries that need them most will not be easy. Slowing growth, unsustainable indebtedness and inflation are reducing the fiscal room for maneuver available to governments. Africa, with its heavy reliance on imports, is highly vulnerable to a further spike in global food price inflation, a prospect made more likely with Russia’s withdrawal from the grain export deal with Ukraine.

Each child in a Bolivian public school receives a meal financed with a small tax on hydrocarbon exports

However, there are possibilities to mobilize resources. More efficient and equitable public spending and tax systems are an obvious starting point. Specific taxes can also help increase public support. Each child in a Bolivian public school receives a meal financed by a small tax on hydrocarbon exports. Countries like Senegal, Tanzania and Mozambique, faced with the prospect of windfall profits from natural gas exports, could follow suit.

International cooperation can also play an essential role. The Coalition for School Feeding estimates that some 2 billion dollars a year (approximately 1.8 billion euros) in aid is needed to finance a global plan that could extend the reach of school canteens to another 73 million of the world’s poorest children. While aid providers pay lip service to results-based interventions, less than 1% of development aid goes to school canteens, and major European donors, along with the World Bank, are missing in action.

Innovative approaches to debt relief offer another avenue. With more than 20 African countries in debt or at risk of debt, repayments to creditors are reducing vital public spending. Debt-for-school canteen swaps, inspired by now-standard approaches to environmental investment, could turn unpayable debts into investments in school feeding programs that alleviate hunger and open up learning opportunities for millions of children.

Reforming food systems is a complex undertaking. This is a territory characterized by powerful vested interests, partisan politics and divided opinions. Instead, the fight against hunger among schoolchildren is undoubtedly a cause that transcends political divisions. And for school feeding programs to succeed, you don’t have to be a genius, you just need political leadership.

kevin watkins is Visiting Professor of Development Practice at the Firoz Lalji Institute of the London School of Economics.

