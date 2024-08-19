School chaos between lessons, substitutes and admissions: stop to the introduction of 519 school directors from September 1st. Romito: “Intolerable situation”

In less than a month it will start again school and there are already some hot topics on the table that are being discussed. First of all there are the substitutes: this year they will be 250 thousand called to plug the holes in the school system. Then there is a provocation from a union that proposes to start classes in October instead of September (despite Italy being one of the countries with the record number of summer holidays). And finally, the question of principals: thehiring of 519 of them has been frozen. It was decided by Lazio Regional Administrative Court against which the Ministry of Education has already appealed against this decision which should be confirmed or rejected on September 5, the date of the council chamber. The ministry appears optimistic about the possibility of unblocking these hirings.

As far as the management chairs are concerned, it all started with the 2017 competition when any were found irregularity which led to a endless series of appeals and a slowdown in hiring principals. Now, it’s happening again: the Administrative Court of Lazio has suspended, as a precautionary measure (as reported by Evening Courier), the entry into the role of 519 school principals who were supposed to start working on September 1st. This creates a void, as explained by the president of the National Association of Principals (Anp) of Puglia (the region where the 2017 appeals were filed), Roberto Romito: “Without the hiring of the 519, the percentage of schools under regency next year would be brought to 11%, therefore a good 22% of Italian schools would have a headmaster on a part-time basis: a intolerable situation”.

Antonello Giannellihead of the main body of the ANP, claims that “the too many appeals tell us that we should no longer hold competitions, but Hiring principals and teachers with personal interviewsas in a company. But we cannot forget that it was a state law that established that these managers were to be hired through a confidential procedure, precisely to put an end to disputes”. That is, the 2022 law included in the Ministerial Decree 107 of June 2023which provides for a extraordinary course-competition for those who appealed against the 2017 competition for principals. The winners of this test would have had priority in hiring, without taking anything away from the winners of the current year’s competition. And now, instead, a stop of over 500 hirings when those of 2017 still have to be resolved.