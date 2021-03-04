School changes Thousands of children in Sweden fail to attend school every day, and the problem is just as bad in elite schools as in immigrant neighborhoods.

In Sweden, thousands of children do not come to school. The Hemmasittare phenomenon has increased in recent years in Sweden as well as in Finland. The principals of two different Stockholm schools talk about how to solve the problem.

Stockholm

Schools are only seven kilometers apart, but they live in very different worlds.

Enskede Primary School is located in a reputable district where the school is attended by children from wealthy and highly educated Stockholmers. At the nearby Hagsätra school, on the other hand, children whose parents have moved to Sweden from elsewhere study. As many as 90 percent of the students come from a different cultural background than the students at Enskede School.