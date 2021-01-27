School changes There is a lack of continuity in education policy – now the report tries to engage the parties in it until the 2040s

After raising the compulsory school age, it may be the turn to merge a vocational school and a high school, or at least lower their boundaries, as the youth age groups shrink and the population shrinks.

“Training, education, education ”, politicians in their keynote speeches around the world and also in Finland. Education is praised as an importer of civilization, well-being and economic competitiveness.

In practice, education policy rarely becomes the number one issue for parties or elections. That’s actually a good thing for two reasons.

First, it says that there are not as many shortcomings in the treatment of schoolchildren as in the care of the elderly, for example. Another benefit of the passionate attitude of politicians towards education is that the direction of education policy does not change radically when the government changes.

From the point of view of teachers and the rest of the school population, reforms are still so frequent that the former has not yet had time to be implemented when the new one has already supplanted it.

Opinions yes, it can be found in education because everyone is an expert in its experience because of their children or their own school years.

Education is easily subject to financial cuts because it is a relatively large item of expenditure. However, in international comparisons, Finland’s investment in education is below the average rather than above the average. That is why, for example, the OECD has often praised Finland as an effective country of education, when learning outcomes are better than average, although they have deteriorated in recent years.

After social and health services, education takes a lion’s share of government spending, especially in countries such as the Nordic countries, where education is largely publicly funded, from primary school to university.

Next from the autumn and age group at a time, in addition to primary school, vocational school and high school can be visited without having to pay for computers, textbooks, tools or school trips of more than seven kilometers.

Even now, the teaching itself and the daily meal are free for the student, ie paid for by taxpayers in vocational schools and high schools.

Free secondary education and raising the compulsory school age 18 years are a recent example of a reform that sounds partisanly neutral and a goal shared by all. The underlying assumption is that education needs to be increased because it is always worthwhile, that is, it brings work and other success.

For left-wing parties universal, ie “compulsory schooling” for all young people, is still a more important goal than for right-wing parties, which place more emphasis on individual choices and investing in early childhood and primary education rather than the material costs of secondary education.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The red-green People’s Front government did have a minister of education Li Andersson (left) led by the “now or never” opportunity to raise the compulsory school age, although municipalities and other education providers were critical of the reform amidst the exemption arrangements caused by the coronavirus.

Centralized procurement and tendering of learning materials and computers, among other things, are now ahead. Vocational schools and high schools are also still undergoing the large-scale reforms decided by the previous government. For example, the new high school curriculum will not be introduced until next fall. It obliges high schools to cooperate with universities, among other things.

Quite a hard-working reformer was in the previous election period i.e. Juha Sipilän Minister of Education of the (Central) Government Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok), which, especially at the beginning, had to shrink funding for education.

For example, the right of children to full-time day care was curtailed and group sizes were increased. Fees were first raised, and then reduced – up to two times.

“Reform of the Early Childhood Education Act, reductions in early childhood education fees, early language teaching, new upper secondary law, reform of vocational education, development of teacher education, reform of university student choices, vision of higher education and research until 2030 …”, Grahn-Laasonen listed the reforms in HS in an interview in the summer of 2018.

In summer 2019 started Antti Rinteen (sd) The government wanted to stand out from the previous ones by investing heavily in education, and it was also decided to restore full-time daycare rights to children. It was also decided to reduce group sizes and fees for early childhood education.

Indeed, the parties that spoke of “restoring honor” in education reversed the trend, but in the end, funding increases for non-compulsory education reform remained rather modest and, in some cases, time-limited. On the other hand, even to be patched had accumulated to all degrees in abundance during previous governments.

Universities in particular had benefited from the financial cuts made by the Sipilä government.

Thus the Minister of Science and Culture of the Government of Marin Annika Saarikko (Central) reassured the university staff in the summer of 2019 by promising it peace at work.

More start-up places would be promised, even though no separate funding was coming for it, but additional money was also provided from the supplementary summer budget.

Starting points moreover, the central ministers began to distribute educational responsibilities in various fields around the country quite lightly, although the previous government, on the contrary, pushed universities to prune their fields. The number of universities should also have been reduced rather than increased.

Last autumn, Saarikko surprised without a flash new university because ‘our higher education system is never complete’. It is no surprise that regional policy is the number one priority for the city center. It also advocates other parties for more distance learning in addition to high school and vocational school to primary school, especially in sparsely populated areas.

The abolition of primary schools will inevitably continue in municipalities with few children.

Teaching indeed, equal protection is one of the main goals of the forthcoming education policy report, as unequal demographic development on the one hand desolates and on the other hand congestes municipalities and schools.

Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) will present a report on education policy prepared by the Government to Parliament in March. The aim of the report is to engage parliamentary parties until the 2040s so that education policy does not collapse when governments change.

Some of the aims of the draft report are quite general and sublime: the level of education and equality will be improved, as will the well-being of children.

In a round of opinions that ended last Friday, the draft report received a contradictory reception. Of the nearly 300 respondents, several needed more concrete means of achieving goals such as closing learning gaps.

The largest The issues at stake in the report are the commitment to adequate funding for education. In November, the Greens set out in their education program that an additional pot of EUR 1 billion should be found for the next parliamentary term.

Other structural controversies in education policy are now related to demographic development in one way or another: when the youth age groups are shrinking before long, should vocational schools and high schools, as well as polytechnics and universities, be merged or at least increased?

Here again, one comes across party-political or at least ideological differences: it is important for the right to keep the Vocational School and the upper secondary school independent and separate. The troll is seen as a Swedish-style “youth school” where both forms of school and their degrees could suffer.

On the other hand, there is also modernity that in addition to their actual professional skills, the graduate also needs more and more language skills and other general education, ie traditional high school studies.

But would closer secondary cooperation at all provide support for the struggle for survival of small high schools?

Hardly, because especially in sparsely populated areas, upper secondary schools operate mostly in connection with the upper grades of primary school, ie the school’s closest partner is the primary school and not the vocational school.

Nearby high schools are now staring at foreign students to help fill in the empty rows of desks.