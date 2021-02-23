School changes The declining number of children brings a “massive problem” to Finnish schools: How can students get quality basic education everywhere?

The HS asked the experts what ways to secure basic education across the country and especially in sparsely populated areas as the number of children decreases.

How can the municipality provide equal and high-quality basic education if no children are born in a school year?

According to the Basic Education Act, teaching must be organized in such a way that students’ trips are as safe and short as possible. The location of settlements, schools and other places where education is organized, as well as transport connections, must be taken into account.