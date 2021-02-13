School changes Research: The gendering of different sectors begins in the subcategories – “Stereotypes shackle children’s and young people’s choices”

Among the subjects, mathematics in particular is strongly associated with gendered stereotypes, the effects of which are already visible in the first grades of primary school. Last year, most of the long-time math writers were girls for the first time.

“Three quarters! ” shouts a primary school 3A class teacher at Viikki Normal School Anu Pitkänen.

Pupils’ legs clump towards the red clump. Inari Saxell has time to be the first to the red bump to mark a fraction on the board but oh, the pen drops from his hand! The second group takes the target point.

Contrary to what one might think, this is not an exercise class, but a math class where fractions are practiced with exercise games this time outdoors.

Saxell says math is nice to him but sometimes a little difficult. Especially with the third, there have been a lot of new things that need to be practiced.

“But no one learns to read for themselves, it has to be learned,” Saxell says.

Agree Roi Rupponen and Henri Ollikainen.

“Some people say they don’t know math, but it just requires practice,” Rupponen says.

In their view, there are no differences in math skills between girls and boys.

Henri Ollikainen (left) and Roi Rupponen prepared math lessons. Both think math is a skill that can be practiced.­

In this game, a certain movement had to be repeated when the value of the fraction became 1. Inari Saxell shows the model with an x-jump.­

Subjects it is in mathematics that there are many stereotypes that determine students ’beliefs about themselves as learners of mathematics from an early age. Stereotypes, for example, guide girls to like their mother tongue, even if they excel in math as well.

Gender affects the study of various subjects surprisingly early, already in the second and third grades of primary school. Especially in mathematics, there were differences between girls and boys. This is evident from a recent study by the University of Helsinki.

Professor of Education Katariina Salmela-Aro In a project funded by the Academy of Finland, the University of Helsinki and its research group study the gendered nature of education and study paths.

Published in Contemporary Educational Psychology article is part of a longitudinal study that follows the same students until the end of the sixth grade.

Researchers asked second and third grade students about their motivation for school subjects as well as dream professions and future plans.

Motivation was asked in three subjects: mother tongue, mathematics, and environmental studies.

The motivation for mathematics largely explained the particular orientation to the fields of science, mathematics, and technology, the so-called Stem fields.

A child motivated to study mathematics was six times more likely to dream of working in these fields.

The researchers distinguished the students from three different groups. There were the most boys in the groups inspired by mathematics. In contrast, there were more girls in the group with high motivation in all subjects.

“Our research shows that the strong sexualization of different sectors starts already in the subcategories,” says Salmela-aro.

In Finland training choices are From EU countries most strongly segregated by gender. The differences are also visible between the prosperous industrialized countries in comparison.

In Finland, women are much more likely than men to go to the social, health and educational fields. Men, on the other hand, are more likely than women to apply for technical fields.

According to Salmela-Aro, the differences are already visible in the second degree. For example, in high school, girls choose less math subjects than boys.

Gender differences are also visible in salaries.

The division into girls and boys is rough and on the other hand does not fully explain why interest and educational paths are starting to differentiate, Salmela-Aro states. He recalls that there can be large variations between individuals. However, the gendered phenomenon appears in the study.

However, according to Salmela-Aro, more research is needed on what kind of groups are formed among girls and boys.

Jyväskylä assistant professor at the university Tuire Koponen has studied the impact of so-called self-beliefs on mathematics learning in two research projects. The first followed pupils in grades 2 to 5 for the school year and the second pupils from the first grade to the third.

Self-efficacy refers to a student’s beliefs or assessments of his or her own abilities to perform various tasks, such as learning the board. The self-concept answers the question of who I am, for example, whether I am good or bad in mathematics.

According to Koponen, in addition to his own previous experiences, an individual’s perceptions of himself as a learner can also be influenced by more general beliefs about skill. Girls had a lower self-perception of mathematics than boys.

“The notion that there are bad and good calculation heads or that no one in our family has mastered mathematics are beliefs that are easily caught, even if there is no stern,” Koponen says.

With girls also appeared to have lower self-esteem in mathematics than boys. Girls also reported less self-efficacy success experiences in mathematics than boys, and boys experienced more anxiety about math tasks.

“A small student does not yet know how to evaluate their own skills realistically. If, for example, reading is easy for him, but math requires effort, he may get the impression that he would be bad at math, even though in fact his skills could be quite good, ”says Koponen.

For example, experiences gained at school have a lot to do with children’s perceptions of themselves as learners.

Teacher and the researcher Anni Loukomies Of Viikki’s normal school, it is important that the school seeks to dispel stereotypical notions of mathematical subjects. Loukomies has argued for the effect of motivation on studying science.

“For example, in a science catalog, a very typical recurring image is a crazy professor figure who might be trying to appeal to children’s humor,” Loukomies says.

According to Loukomies, it is important to use as many different means as possible in the teaching of mathematical subjects. For some, motivation can arise even through crafts, games or exercise.

“In mathematics, in primary school, we end up with abstract, thought-provoking things, and there may be themes that are not tangible or seem so relevant in everyday life,” Loukomies says.

The teacher’s job is to provide a wide variety of gripping surfaces where math is needed and can be used. This can also inspire girls to do math.

Diverse study methods can motivate you to study mathematics in different ways. The third grade fractions of Viikki Normal School were learned through exercise and play.­

Kelly Lillipuu (left) and Elmeri Kanninen were the finalists of the fraction competition. According to Lillipuu, games and exercise brought a nice variation to the math class.­

Also Tuire Koponen considers it important to support everyone’s opportunity to have successful experiences in mathematics.

For example, when girls receive feedback on their skills in mathematics, their perception of themselves as learners of mathematics is strengthened.

“Stereotypes shackle the choices of children and young people,” Koponen recalls.

Salmela-Aron The aim of the working group is to follow the education and study paths of the students now surveyed up to the second level, if the research permit is extended.

According to Salmela-Aro, it may be possible that the choice of evidence that emphasizes mathematics in higher education increases girls’ motivation to study mathematics later in secondary school.

“It might also increase girls’ motivation to choose long math if they start to think it’s good for them, ”she estimates.

For example, last year most of the writers of long mathematics were girls for the first time.

Koponen points out, however, that benefit is a very external motivating factor.

“While it may have an impact, it would also be important to strengthen the learner’s own intrinsic motivation and interest in mathematics.”