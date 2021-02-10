School changes Germany is an economic power on the continent, but schools have EU jumbos in digital capability – Some schoolchildren get distance school assignments in an envelope

The coronavirus crisis has led German schools to improve digital learning practices, but inequality between schools is high.

Berlin

Germany is the EU ‘s largest economy and home to many world – class companies. The Germans are proud of the Biontech coronavirus vaccine developed in the country, and German scientific expertise is world-class.

But German schools are at the forefront of European digital capabilities.

The result can be seen from a comparison of the incubator CEPS in Brussels from 2019. Finland is the third largest in digital learning capabilities, and Estonia is the winner in this comparison.

German a poor ranking is not necessarily a big surprise. Particularly in rural areas and in the former GDR, poor internet connections are struggling.

Germans are also known for their skeptical and negative attitudes towards digital technology, the CEPS report notes. The climate of attitudes has influenced not only behavior but also policy choices.

Cash is still often the only possible means of payment in Germany, and a printer is a necessary piece of equipment in every home, as many practical matters have to be taken care of on paper.

Privacy is strict in Germany due to the country’s history, which slows down or prevents solutions that are self-evident in Finland, for example.

However, the coronavirus crisis has awakened Germans to the need for a more functional digital society. It is especially evident in schools.

Last March, the one-off closure of schools revealed how strongly many German schools rely on contact teaching. According to the Germans, this is not just a bad thing, and children’s screen time is more limited than in Finland.

Sixth class to teach Ulrike Lewin Berlin to a school tells us that sixth graders are recommended in Germany up to half an hour’s screen time per day. The corona pandemic has changed the situation.

According to Lewin, a lot of good in the crisis-forced development. “Sixth graders have become truly independent. They have learned to retrieve and process information and upload it to the learning platform, ”Lewin says.

She works in a private school with a good learning platform for distance learning in the fall. Teachers use their own machines in digital teaching. If necessary, students can borrow a digital terminal from the school.

German the government began improving digital learning in schools in 2019 with a package of more than five billion euros, which promised digital capability of about 500 euros per schoolchildren. More equipment has been added, but it is not ready.

Lewin talks about the practical problems that still stand in the way of teaching.

For example, shift instruction designed for the corona crisis, where half of the students are in the classroom and half at home in front of their equipment, he says, is not successful because of the carrying capacity of the internet.

Data protection restrictions are also encountered everywhere. Lewin himself has had to mail some students assignments on paper.

Some teachers cycle to take assignments to schoolchildren or distribute them weekly to students from the school window.

At primary level, which lasts until the sixth grade in Berlin, there is a ban on lowering pupils’ grades due to the coronavirus crisis.

Learning outcomes cannot be measured in the same way as in contact teaching.

“I can’t know what tasks the child has done himself and what the parent has done,” Lewin says.

“You can only evaluate things you have seen at school.”

At Lewin School, children upload their learning outcomes to the learning platform at the end of the week, and the teacher gives feedback on them.

However, a distance school teacher knows many things about school homes quite accurately. Some children have technical problems. Some have too much noise at home for school to run.

“Some kids say Mom is away from home all day and they have to take care of smaller siblings all day.”

In Berlin, teachers are required to be in contact with the child twice a week by telephone or video.

According to Ulrike Lewin, the workload of a teacher in a distance school is multiple and the exchange of messages with students feels endless.­

In Germany there are 16 states, each of which decides its school affairs independently. The content of teaching, the capacity of schools and the timing of holidays vary across the country.

In the Pisa results, German schoolchildren have fared better than the OECD average, but worse than, for example, Finnish, Estonian and Polish schoolchildren.

Digital capabilities and opportunities vary from state to state. There are also big differences between cities and the schools in them. In some German schools, teachers use the digital platform Padlet, as in Finland – except in those states where its use is prohibited for data protection reasons.

The reason is that Padlet is operated by a US company and the US does not apply the EU data protection regulation gdpr.

The quality and content of teaching depends greatly not only on the individual school, but also on the competence and perseverance of the teachers. Some make fun home videos and playful ways to learn for their students as learning materials. In teacher discussion groups, tips and links are hotly exchanged.

For some, it is enough to open a conference call at a specific time, Lewin says. It is also a question of generations. For older generation teachers, brainstorming digital teaching can be very tedious.

Made by the DAK Health Insurance Fund in November statement according to every fourth teacher in Germany is in danger of coming back. One third of teachers are afraid to go to work because of a pandemic. Most teachers fear for students ’mental health and learning outcomes.

According to Ulrike Lewin, distance school has multiplied the workload of a teacher. Countless messages are needed online to go through things that are quickly resolved in the classroom by talking and turning from table to table.

For teachers not a hundred mere praise. Parents are very demanding and critical of teachers. The lack of grades has sparked outrage among schoolchildren’s parents – especially when some schools have decided to give them, some don’t.

According to Lewin, there is a lot of good in the situation. The settlement of schoolchildren’s disputes has been left out altogether. In video conferencing, everyone is forced to listen to the teacher because the students ’microphones are muted when the teacher speaks.

Lewin has found that many parents have a pretty idealistic picture of what’s going on in the classrooms. Yes, even there the concentration slows down at times.

Last week was a winter holiday in Berlin. Lewin sent all his students a small gift and card at the end of the first half of the school year.

As we return to classrooms in Germany, it is still uncertain. Until now, decisions to open and close schools have been made at very rapid notice. Schools can only adapt.