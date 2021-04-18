School changes Elementary school distance learning also divides government parties: the Greens and the Center would allow it even under normal conditions, others do not

The Center, the Greens, the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the Movement Now answered “yes” to enabling distance learning in sparsely populated areas.

Coronary pandemic has brought distance learning into the everyday life of primary school, especially in the upper grades, but it would not be eligible for normal – time teaching by all parties.

When the HS asked the parliamentary parties’ position on distance education in primary school, both the Prime Minister’s Party, the Prime Minister’s Party, and the Education Minister’s Party, the Left Alliance, have a negative view of it. Rkp also opposes distance learning in primary school.

Instead, the center and the Greens would also bring distance learning to basic studies.

Of the opposition parties, the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the Movement are now giving the green light to distance education, but the Coalition Party cannot say its position.

As the rationale for the parties ’responses goes through, it becomes clear that everyone still thinks that contact teaching would be a priority.

Basic Education Act has been changed temporarily due to the corona epidemic, ie until the end of July, so that the training provider can decide on “exceptional” teaching arrangements, ie switching to distance learning if necessary. The change does not apply to students in grades 1-3 or special support students.

Enabling distance learning even under normal conditions is one of the solutions that has been presented to the problem that the number of schoolchildren in Finland will decrease sharply in the next few years. In the last two years, children in less than one school class were born in almost one hundred Finnish municipalities.

Read more: Finland’s acclaimed school system faces a “massive problem”: What to do when there are no children in many municipalities compared to any school class?

HS: n the question was: Should distance learning be possible even in primary school in sparsely populated areas, in the archipelago and in other hard-to-reach areas?

According to the SDP, contact teaching must still be the starting point in primary school.

“In addition to teaching, school is a way for a child to maintain and develop social relationships. At the same time, contact teaching enables early intervention in possible problems of a child or family. ”

However, the SDP welcomes the development of distance learning, especially in smaller schools and in remote areas, with the aim of strengthening the opportunities for pupils in these schools to participate in a variety of subjects, for example, in situations where teaching would otherwise be limited.

Left Alliance emphasizes that the school teaches emotional and interaction skills, community spirit and teamwork, which are an integral part of basic education and which are not adequately addressed by distance learning.

“The Korona era has also shown that distance learning presents many challenges, especially for the most vulnerable students, and equality, quality and equity in teaching cannot be guaranteed in the same way as in face-to-face teaching. When extended, distance learning is also detrimental to a large number of students who perform well under normal conditions, ”the Left Alliance estimates.

However, according to the Left Alliance, remote connections could be used in teaching where schooling takes place, but teaching is provided elsewhere, for example in rare languages.

According to the RKP, schools should provide contact teaching, and primary school cannot be replaced by distance learning. Distance learning could serve as a complementary element in special cases, such as high school.

I’m downtown according to the experiences of the Korona period, there should be an open discussion about the pros and cons of distance school and weigh how distance learning can be used to a limited extent in the future, even under normal conditions.

Still, according to the city center, the main focus of basic education must be on contact teaching.

“However, it makes sense to bring flexibility to schooling where it is best for the child. Distance learning must be possible, at least in part, in sparsely populated areas, the archipelago and other hard-to-reach areas, ”the center replies.

The Greens according to distance learning, for example, a few days a week should be based on the child or young person and his or her family’s own wishes, and the education provider should evaluate the permission from the perspective of the child’s best interests.

“In any case, the opportunity for contact teaching, transport and, if necessary, accommodation must be available to everyone,” even the Greens slightly mitigate their positive position.

Opposition party the Coalition was the only one to respond “can’t say,” but the reasoning shows that they don’t end up much different from the other parties ’arguments on the other hand.

According to the Coalition Party, contact teaching must be the primary and main way of organizing teaching, because it best achieves the goals set for teaching and treats pupils more equally.

“There are some situations where distance learning could be successfully utilized in non-exceptional circumstances as well. A permanent possibility to organize distance learning would make it possible, for example, to organize rarer courses across school borders. However, distance learning must not become a way to save on teaching, ”the Coalition Party says.

Basic Finns considers that distance learning can also be developed as part of primary school education, but that primary school education should not be left to distance school alone.

The Christian Democrats justify their yes answer by saying that the abolition of small schools and the concentration of pupils in the largest school units is justified by cost savings, as well as by expanding the range of teaching and increasing the choice of subjects.

“At the same time, however, it has not been explored how distance learning and digital teaching could contribute to reducing the closing pressure of small neighborhood schools. More innovative use of distance learning and, for example, the return of the small school allowance are measures that would reduce the need to concentrate students in large units. It is also important that school trips do not become unreasonably long for those in basic education, ”the Christian Democrats argue.

Business Nytin according to distance learning should be possible in sparsely populated areas as part of quality education.

“However, the matter may need further clarification, as there is a risk that distance learning alone will narrow the goals of basic education. When utilizing and developing remote connections, it is also important to keep in mind that the school is an important community, especially for younger children. Children and young people also need their peers. If you look at the basics of the curriculum, they contain a large number of goals that support you to become a member of society, ”also softens the Movement Now Yes position.