It is the first meal of the year in the canteen on Tuesday, September 1, in Coudekerque-Branche (North), a bit particular as in all schools because of the Covid-19. But here, the students quickly assimilated the sanitary rules. “You have to respect the one meter distance, so it’s two per table”, explains Taïmim, a student in CE2. Before the health crisis, the students moved to the cafeteria with their tray, now they are served at the table, to avoid crossing paths and to limit contact.

“For the 17 schools in the town, we have managed to set up nine catering centers, in order to maintain small groups rather than maintain canteens that look like factories. But despite everything, we must also keep a pleasant time at noon”, indicates Christophe Berrier, chief of staff to the mayor. In Coudekerque-Branche, as in other municipalities, the staff has been reinforced. Here, two additional officers were assigned to the canteen.

