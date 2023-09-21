School administrations confirmed that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the quality and safety of food provided in school canteens, and to take into account the instructions and guidelines provided by the responsible authorities, especially since there are continuous surprise inspection tours of the canteens to ensure the extent of their compliance.

Private schools have made it possible to subscribe to the ready-made meal service by consulting the administrative supervisor via WhatsApp, noting that the service of selling food items will also be available inside the school as a precautionary measure, after the students’ families are provided with a list of available meals and items.

School administrations told Emarat Al-Youm that they had decided not to sell sweets, sugars, soft drinks, and processed meats, which may cause many diseases, and to provide only baked goods, salads, supportive meals, and juices.

On the other hand, the students’ families called on the official authorities, represented by educational bodies and institutions, and municipalities, to tighten control over school canteens, calling on school administrations to ensure the safety of the food provided and its conformity with standards, and to prevent the provision of any food that may cause harm to the health of children.

In detail, the students’ families confirmed that they adopted “Lunch Box” for their children, to provide the most appropriate healthy foods that are prepared at home, explaining that children love fast food, but it causes more harm than good, and therefore preparing appropriate meals for them inside the home is The best choice.

Mothers stated that they would provide suitable meals for their children at home, but they would not mind purchasing from school canteens, stressing their confidence in the control imposed on what they provide to students.

They explained the need for school administrations to review all food and beverages provided in the school cafeteria, especially since some foods and drinks may cause diseases such as allergies and high levels of cholesterol and sugar, calling on the competent authorities such as educational bodies and municipalities to continuously monitor school cafeterias.

For his part, Director of Al-Maarifa International School, Samer Sarhan, said that there are regulations and laws related to the quality of service within school canteens, and these regulations have been approved by the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the municipality. There are oversight teams from the authority and the municipality to ensure the type and quality of foods sold and the extent to which they comply with health standards, and not They are just ingredients that we sell in canteens without specific standards.

He added to “Emirates Today”: “These standards help us as an administration to control the products provided, and I have appointed a nurse to follow up on everything related to the canteen, review the expiration date of the available products and the health cards of the workers, and ensure that everything is done according to the regulations and laws, so that he conducts inspections.” Daily to ensure health standards are followed.

He continued: “There is no food in the canteens that is harmful to children, especially since there are specific standards for that. The municipality conducts continuous inspections officially, and sometimes suddenly, to determine the quality of the food sold in the canteen.”

The director of Al Noor International School, Dr. Wafa Ayoush, said that the school adhered to all the directives it received from the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah City Municipality regarding school food safety and canteen standards, noting that the school is keen to pay attention to providing everything that suits the health of children and staying away from everything that is harmful. In addition to her keenness to constantly monitor the canteen and the food served in it and ensure their safety.

A cafeteria supervisor at a private educational institution that includes several schools, Muhammad Adel, said that the main criterion for us is to deal in accordance with the guideline for standards set by the Ministry of Education, and accordingly we apply it to become a reference for us in choosing any items or changing internal items, and then we choose the company that undertakes the supply. Food for canteens, so that they have all permits and have a human staff capable of producing orders and serving students in schools optimally.

He added to “Emirates Today”: “We are working on the quality of the product itself; The number one product is the one that reaches the student, and this is the basis for us. Then we look at the requirements so that they do not violate the standards.”

He pointed out that there are prohibited items that have been banned in canteens, such as sweets and sugars of all kinds, soft drinks, processed meats, energy drinks, and peanuts. We also rely on the student to bring his meal from home or buy from the canteen, so that we aim to develop the student’s healthy eating behavior.

He stressed that the main foods in the school canteen are baked goods, salads, supportive meals, water and juices, so that they provide the student with the required nutritional value.

