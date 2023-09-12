Drivers complained about the confusion caused by some school bus drivers on the roads, when they opened the “Stop” lever, after a sudden and random stop, and in places not designated for parking, in order to board and drop off students, in addition to the long waiting period for the student to get off his home and board the bus during Morning time.

They stressed the importance of educating bus drivers about the correct parking instructions for boarding and disembarking students, and setting strict controls for the use of the “Stop” lever, so that it achieves the goals for which it was developed, which is to ensure the safety of the student and protect him from traffic accidents, pointing out that some drivers use it excessively before students get off from their homes. .

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police stressed that the “Stop” lever should not be opened if the student is inside his home, so as not to cause traffic congestion on the roads.

Statistics issued by the General Administration of Traffic Coordination in the Ministry of Interior, with the Federal Traffic System, indicate that many traffic accidents occurred with students in bus parking areas and in front of schools.

The Ministry of Interior warned of the danger of letting children cross the road alone, in addition to the recklessness of some bus drivers and their failure to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the commitment of vehicles to a complete stop when the “Stop” arm of school buses is opened at a distance of no less than five metres, ensures that students can cross safely, and spares drivers a fine, amounting to 1,000 dirhams, and 10 traffic points.

Abu Dhabi Police developed the idea of ​​a smart system to control stop violators on school buses, using the latest technologies.

The system works with cameras based on artificial intelligence technology, which are installed on school buses.

The cameras have the ability to identify the violating vehicle when it approaches a distance of less than five metres.

During the past two weeks of the start of the school year across the country, drivers observed repeated misconduct committed by school bus drivers. Specifically, misusing the “Stop” lever and obstructing road traffic due to incorrect parking.

“Abu Mustafa” said that he encounters repeated mistakes made by some school bus drivers while transporting students, the most prominent of which is stopping suddenly on the road, then opening the “Stop” lever without prior warning of vehicles coming from behind, in addition to the failure of some of them to stop near the student’s house, and leaving him. Crossing the road.

Muhammad Khaled agreed with him, saying that some school bus drivers are able to enter the service road adjacent to the main road, or park in public parking lots, so that the school bus is next to the student’s home, and then transport him safely without the need to open the “Stop” lever, except They deliberately stop in the middle of the main road and open the “Stop” lever, stressing that there is a need to educate school bus drivers about safety procedures and instructions when transporting students.

Muhammad Siddiq believed that “it is important to set strict controls on opening the (Stop) arm, to achieve its goal, which is to secure the lives of students while transporting them to and from their schools,” pointing out that “some bus drivers open the arm before the student gets off from his home, which prolongs The waiting period for the bus, and obstructs the movement of vehicles in both directions.”

Others pointed out that some school bus drivers suddenly open the “Stop” lever after stopping, while other vehicles drive next to or behind the bus, which may expose vehicle drivers to traffic violations.

Abu Dhabi Police obligated school bus drivers to follow five controls when using the “Stop” lever, so as not to cause obstruction to traffic. The first of these is stopping the bus in front of the student’s house, unless there is an obstruction or road works. Do not stop on highways and main roads, and do not use public bus stops located on main roads, because they are considered unsafe areas for students to drop off and board.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed that the “Stop” arm for school buses should not be opened if the student is inside his home, so as not to cause traffic congestion on the roads, noting that drivers can file a grievance against a fine for not stopping when they see the “Stop” arm, which is worth 1,000 dirhams, and cancel it in the next few days. If it is proven that school bus drivers do not adhere to the controls for using the lever and open it in undesignated places and parking lots.

