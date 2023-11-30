Home page World

Only the brave intervention of one girl could prevent a school bus crash in New South Wales. (Symbolic image) © CMB/Imago

A bus full of students set up their own business in Australia without a driver. The crash with a gas station was only stopped by the courageous intervention of a student.

New South Wales – 14-year-old Isabelle Miller is not actually allowed to drive a vehicle yet. Especially not a school bus. However, on November 22nd, the young Australian courageously grabbed the steering wheel – and thus possibly prevented a catastrophe.

14-year-old drives school bus in extreme distress – but was actually on the wrong bus

In the northeast of the state of New South Wales in Australia, on the afternoon of November 22nd, a school bus without a driver at the steering wheel suddenly started moving. According to local media reports, there were around 20 students on board. As recordings from a surveillance camera show, the bus rolled over a street and directly towards a gas station due to a slight gradient. Isabelle Miller recognized the seriousness of the situation and steered the bus away from the gas pumps.

“Everyone went crazy. Nobody did anything to stop the bus, so I ran forward and saved it from colliding,” Miller told Australian Breakfast TV. The student shouldn’t have been on the bus at all. How The Sydney Morning Herald According to reports, she got on the wrong bus and was already on her way out when the vehicle started moving. The Guardian writes that she only stayed on board to chat with friends.

Student’s rescue act probably prevents something worse from happening

Video footage of the event shows two people refueling their cars while the bus left the parking lot in front of the School rolled off. You can also see a teacher trying to redirect the bus by pushing it. “If the bus had hit the gas pump, in the worst case scenario it would have exploded,” commented the operator of the gas station ABC News the rescue act.

The police are still investigating how the bus suddenly drove off. The bus driver was not on the bus at the time of the incident and was said to be talking to a teacher, he writes Guardian. It wasn’t until June 2023 that there was one in the same federal state fatal bus accident after a wedding reception occurred in which more than ten people died. At the beginning of October 2023, 21 people died in the bus tragedy in Venice.