School Bus Fire: 12 Children Dead. The Tragedy in South Africa

Twelve children were killed in South Africa when a minibus taking them to school near Johannesburg overturned and caught fire after being hit by another vehicle. The Agi reports that the driver of the minibus was also killed and seven other children were rushed to hospital, according to officials in Johannesburg’s Gauteng province.

Television footage showed the minibus engulfed in flames in the early morning crash in Merafong, more than 70 kilometres west of the city. Charred schoolbook pages lay strewn across the tarmac as police examined the scene. “A private minibus carrying students was involved in a tragic accident in the Kokosi-Wedela area of ​​Merafong, resulting in the deaths of 12 students and their driver,” the Gauteng government said in a statement.

The Gauteng government was not immediately able to provide the ages of the children, but said most of them were from a primary school, where students are normally aged between six and 13. “They are burnt and unrecognisable. When that happens, forensics will have to do its part in terms of identification,” said Gauteng Traffic Police Department spokesperson Sello Maremane.

The police are investigating the incidentbut it appears the minibus was hit from behind by a small pick-up truck, causing it to overturn and catch fire. The driver of the pick-up truck was also taken to hospital. By late afternoon, most of the children in the hospital had been released. “I am deeply saddened by this tragic event,” said Gauteng Education Minister Matome Chiloane.

South Africa has one of the continent’s most developed road networks, but also one of the worst road safety records, partly due to reckless driving and unsuitable vehicles. “I’ve always told parents to check the condition of the vehicles we put our children in,” Chiloane said at the scene of the accident. Many South African parents have to rely on private minibuses to take their children to school.

“This tragedy, which sadly is not the first of its kind to happen to us, requires us to exercise our obligation to protect our children with the utmost care,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said, offering his condolences. In South Africa’s worst road accident this year, 45 people on their way to a religious event were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge into a ravine in the country’s north in March. The bus was travelling from neighbouring Botswana to Moria, where a pilgrimage and Easter service have attracted more than a million worshippers in recent years.