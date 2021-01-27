The accident involving a school bus occurred on Wednesday, January 27, in northern Japan. Kyodo…

According to the agency, the accident occurred in the small town of Memuro in Hokkaido Prefecture. A bus carrying primary and secondary school students overturned on the road.

As a result of the accident, at least 11 people were injured. At the moment, the victims are hospitalized.

On the fact of the accident, law enforcement agencies are checking.

