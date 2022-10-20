Home page World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

A terrible accident happened in Tyrol in Austria. (Icon image) © Alex Halada / IMAGO

A terrible accident happened on Thursday morning in Tyrol in Austria. A school bus was hit by a freight train. Several people were seriously injured.

Pflach – At least two children and the bus driver were seriously injured in a serious accident in Tyrol. According to the first findings of the police, a school bus was hit by a freight train at an unrestricted level crossing in the accident on Thursday morning in Pflach in the Reutte district. The exact cause of the accident is not yet clear, according to police.

Terrible accident in Tyrol: school bus hit by Zug – several seriously injured

According to a report by ORF, the school bus driver drove onto the tracks, even though the train was approaching. The bus was dragged about 30 meters. As the ORF further reports, citing a press spokesman for ÖBB, the accident happened around 7.15 a.m. at an unrestricted level crossing, which is equipped with a stop sign and St. Andrew’s cross. The bus came to a standstill on an embankment. The freight train was heading towards Vils.

The two injured children are said to be a 12 and a 13-year-old student, both of whom were seriously injured. The bus driver was admitted to the intensive care unit of a clinic. According to the ORF, nothing was initially known about the health of the two children.

“All data – such as the radio traffic of the locomotive – would be evaluated and witness interviews carried out,” said a spokesman for the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) to the APA news agency.

A serious accident with a bus also happened in September in Austria. A coach accident in Styria triggered a large-scale operation in Austria. 24 people were injured, four of them seriously.