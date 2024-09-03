Eleven people, including five students, were killed after a school bus crashed into a group of pedestrians in eastern China’s Shandong province, state media reported Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the city of Taian, where the bus crashed into a group of students waiting at the gate of their middle school, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese state television reported that the driver lost control of the bus at an intersection, causing the fatal accident. Initially, 24 people were injured, including 11 deaths. One person is in critical condition, while 12 people are stable.

The cause of the collision was initially unclear. Police launched an investigation into both the driver and the circumstances of the accident.