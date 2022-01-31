Students in private schools in the Eastern Province complained about the school bus companies’ decision to oblige them to pay the fees for a whole month in exchange for only five days of service, stressing that they will have to pay amounts ranging between 300 and 700 dirhams, according to the fees of the delivery company for their children’s schools, in exchange for delivering them for five days.

While a number of students’ families preferred to drive their children in their private vehicles to school in the morning, and return them to their homes after the end of school hours until the beginning of next month, in order to save the expenses they are obligated to pay, especially since some of them have three to five students receiving education in the same school.

Parents of students reported that they received emails from delivery companies in private schools that read: “Dear guardian, if you want to choose our transportation from January 24 to 31, 2022, you will have to come and register to pay, knowing that the fees will be the same as the usual amount for a month. complete”.

The administrations of private schools stated that the decisions of the transportation companies are completely separate from them, and they cannot interfere in them unless they violate the necessary requirements, imposed on them by the Ministry of Education.

For his part, Omar Muhammad Al-Naqbi confirmed that he has four students of different academic levels in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, and he communicated with the administration of his children’s school to find an appropriate solution that complies with the decisions of the bus company and the capabilities of the students’ families, saying that it is not logical for the students’ parents to pay one month’s service fees. Full for five days of service.

He explained that he would have to pay 1,200 dirhams to the bus company, pointing out that the bus company told them that it “pays the salaries of its drivers and supervisors on a monthly basis,” calling on delivery companies to pay the actual service fees he receives.

And his opinion was supported by (Umm Nour), the mother of three students in the primary school and kindergarten, saying that she preferred to deliver her children to school in the morning and return them after school hours until the beginning of next month, stressing that she had contacted the delivery company of her children’s school, which informed her that she would not receive a delivery service Her children to and from school if she did not pay in advance the full service value, which amounts to 1500 dirhams for each student.

She stressed that she decided not to comply this time with the decisions issued by the delivery companies, whatever the justification they provide, explaining that the students’ families are not responsible for the unfair decisions, calling on the school bus companies to be more equitable with the students’ families.

equitable solutions

Abdullah Al Zaabi, the father of a female student at a private school in the city of Kalba in the Emirate of Sharjah, confirmed that delivery companies usually offer special discounts to students’ families in the event of paying early service fees for a full academic year, explaining that he did not pay the fees this year due to the change of decisions regarding the education system between Present and virtual, especially since bus companies usually refuse to return the collected amounts if the education is remote, despite the fact that they do not provide a delivery service, on the pretext of their commitment to the salaries of their employees.

He pointed out the need to impose control on delivery companies in private schools in order to control the prices and service fees they provide, because the students’ families are not interested in changing the education systems within one month, and fair solutions must be provided to both parties, the delivery companies and the students’ families.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

