School bullying Co-operation between schools and homes does not work to eradicate bullying, experts say – “Let’s go beyond professional secrecy”

Helsinki A homicide took place in Koskela in December, which has shocked Finns extensively. A 16-year-old boy died as a result of brutal violence. The trial of the homicide began on Wednesday in the Helsinki District Court.

Police have said during the pre-trial investigation that the death was due to long-lasting bullying. According to the HS report, bullying of the victim started already in primary school.

It is the responsibility of adults to address bullying that comes to their attention. However, the cooperation between schools and homes, which plays an important role, does not work well enough, says the project manager of Aseman lapset ry Heikki Turkka. Turk is leading a project in Station Children called K-0 to address bullying.

Turkan according to the role of schools in resolving situations is absolutely essential.

“It is up to the school to investigate the situation and bring the parents together. Terribly often, guardians are unaware of bullying or have to deal with the situation based on their own child’s information. If no professional has taken over the situation, it is really difficult for parents to figure it out on their own, ”says Turkka.

According to Turkka, messages currently go poorly between schools and homes in some places. Poor conversational communication means that situations cannot be resolved.

“Cooperation between homes and schools is in a bubble that should burst.”

Problems according to Turkka, causes, for example, the practices of schools in the way information is passed on between families. Often, for example, the contact details of a party’s guardians are not passed on to other guardians, and in the name of privacy, the parties are not provided with a sufficiently clear overview of the parties’ guardians.

“Let’s go beyond professional secrecy,” Turkka says.

According to Turkka, however, in the station’s K-0 project for children, it has been noticed that parents are often willing to talk openly. The station’s child workers are out-of-school adults who act as conflict settlers in difficult situations.

“When we go to schools to find out about a case, we always ask if it’s okay to tell the parties the whole picture of the situation to all the carers. No guardian has refused to do so. ”

Turkka believes that schools should also seriously consider how to communicate with parents. According to him, Wilma communication has been given a completely dominant role in communication, although often things would be better resolved by phone call.

Replying to Wilma messages can be difficult, for example, if the guardian’s mother tongue is not Finnish. Thus, according to Turkka, failure to answer does not automatically mean that the guardian is not interested in being involved in resolving the issues of his or her child.

Also Assistant Professor of Public Law at the University of Vaasa Niina Mäntylä signs the view that communication between home and school should take place outside Wilma. Mäntylä has studied school bullying in various projects, including the Save the School Bully study at the University of Vaasa.

“Our study found that many caregivers wanted more face-to-face collaboration. Now, in Korona time, it is of course difficult, but communication has moved to the network much earlier, ”says Mäntylä.

Among other things, the Save the School Bully study found that school bullying is not addressed in almost all cases, even if the school is aware of the bullying. Bullying is only stopped in less than one-fifth of the cases that come to the school’s attention.

According to Mäntylä, the study has provided evidence that the active participation of the guardians of all parties in the investigation of the situation improves the chances of ending the bullying. It is essential that the guardians leave without delay to find out.

“If your own child is in the situation as a bully, it is also important for him or her to stop the activity at the earliest possible stage.”

Mäntylä recalls that co-operation between school and home is a matter of law. Schools are required by law to report bullying to the guardians of all parties.

However, according to Mäntylä, the dialogue between schools and homes often “conflicts”. The reason, he said, is often, for example, that guardians would like support for their children who have received a decision on special support that the school does not have to offer.

And how difficult is it for parents to face situations where the bully is their own child?

According to Mäntylä, there are a wide variety of attitudes, and it cannot be said that most would automatically be on the defensive.

“For example, I know of one case where a parent wanted to change their bullying child to another school. Situations of bullying are understandably difficult for parents. But it’s good to understand that the longer a bully’s behavior is allowed to continue, the harder it is to stop it. ”

Parents also have an understanding of the increased workload of teachers, Mäntylä says. He believes that collaboration between schools and homes should be approached as a matter of leadership. Teachers should not be left to situations alone to consider how things should be handled.

“Teachers need the support and training of the work community. The situations are more and more diverse, as children and their guardians have even more diverse backgrounds, ”says Mäntylä.