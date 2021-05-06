School bullying Bill: From now on, the principal could also give a post-session

The Ministry of Education sent amendments to the law for a round of statements to increase the means to prevent bullying at school. For example, teaching could be denied to a disruptor not only for the rest of the day but also for the next day.

TeachingOn Thursday, the Ministry of Education and Culture sent a draft of the government ‘s proposal on the safe organization of teaching to a round of opinions. Amendments to the law are intended to expand the range of means available to schools to prevent bullying.

The measures relate to the anti-bullying publication published in January operational program. The program proposed, inter alia, that: the school should be able to deny the student study for two days, now it can only be done for the rest of the day.

An amendment to the law on denial of education is now being proposed. In the case of serious cases of bullying, refusal to teach in primary education would henceforth be possible not only for the remaining school day but also for the following day.

It is also proposed that the regulation be clarified so that, during a refusal to teach, the pupil must be given the opportunity to speak in person with a pupil care psychologist or curator.

In addition, a plan would be made for the student to define the practical actions to support the student’s safe and controlled return to education. Similar regulations are proposed for the High School Act and the Vocational Education Act.

In addition the principal is also becoming entitled to order a student for a post-session in elementary school. Until now, it could only be done by a teacher.

The OAJ, a trade union in the field of education, welcomes the proposal.

“We’ve been pushing for this for a long time,” says the head of education policy Nina Lahtinen From OAJ.

It is also considered important in the OAJ that the so-called ban on double jeopardy, which is now enshrined in law, be proposed to be repealed.

Prohibition has meant that disciplinary proceedings have not been instituted for a serious act of violence at school if the pupil’s act has been prosecuted in court or the pupil has received a judgment or the judgment has not been handed down.

“This reform will make the work of both the police and teachers easier at school,” Lahtinen estimates.

To the laws it is proposed to add a provision on the best interests of the child. Regulation would mean that the best interests of the child should be taken into account when planning teaching and activities in accordance with the Basic Education Act.

A similar provision would be proposed to be added to the High School Act and the Vocational Training Act.

“The priority of the best interests of the child and the fact that he or she is consulted is fundamentally important,” Lahtinen says.

Lahtinen also picks up a detail from the performances that would clearly forbid bullying at school from now on, when so far the law has only talked about matter-of-fact behavior.

From a professional the Education Act and the High School Act are also proposed to be amended to provide for the obligation of a teacher or principal to notify the guardian of a student who is guilty of harassment, bullying or violence at an educational institution or during a school trip.

This proposal also receives a vote in favor from the OAJ, although it brings a new obligation to teachers.

According to Lahtinen, a proposal that would remove the current right of the principal of a vocational school and upper secondary school to suspend a student if he or she is required to attend school, ie under the age of 18, would take a bad turn.

There is a deadline for opinions on draft laws until 11 June. The changes are due to take effect in August 2022.