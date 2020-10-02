School bullying 11-year-old Joona was beaten in the school yard, but according to the principal, it was not worthwhile to report a crime – This is how school bullies and parents of bullies tell about their experiences in an HS survey

School bullies and bullied parents shared their experiences in an HS survey. The majority reported mental bullying, but some were severely beaten.

This school bullying is: barking, laughing, isolating, mocking, shouting, hiding and stealing goods. School bullying is also violence: pushing, beating, beating to the ear, beating, kicking, throwing stones and biting.

Last week, HS asked for experiences of school bullying and how the bullying came to an end.

The online survey received about 300 responses from bullies and parents of bullies. The youngest bullies are minors and the oldest are over 70 years old. HS knows the names and contact details of all respondents.

According to the Kiva Koulu surveys, the majority of bullying cases are resolved in such a way that the school intervenes and succeeds. In primary school, about 80 per cent of absences lead to the desired outcome, and in upper secondary school, about 70 to 75 per cent. Approximately 200,000 students respond to the survey annually at 950 schools.

An important solution is discussion. The responses to the questionnaire highlight cases where the bullied parent raised the matter directly with the bully and his or her family. The mother of a 14-year-old bullied invited the chief bully’s mother home for coffee, after which the bullying ended.

“I went straight to talk to the bully himself and his parents. I was kind but very strict about the fact that it has to stop. And soon it ended, and later the bully and my child became friends, ”the 10-year-old bullied mother wrote.

In a few in some cases, the conversation attempt dried up in a heap as parents denied their children were bullies. Several defendants said that it was only when the crime report broke the cycle of long-term bullying.

An 11-year-old living in Pirkanmaa Jonah was beaten this fall in the school yard so severely that he had to be treated in a health center. Jonah’s abuser had already joined Jonah two years earlier.

The perpetrator was not expelled from the school.

“The headmaster of the school said that it is not advisable to file a crime report because you are going to get away from the perpetrator’s parents. I said it doesn’t matter when my son’s skull is currently being imaged at a health center, ”Jonah’s mother says.

The mother filed a criminal report on the advice of a social worker, and now the bullying is over, at least temporarily. However, the victim has to go to school with his abuser. There are different rules in the world of children than in the world of adults.

“If a coworker beat an adult on multiple occasions, the victim would no longer have to do group work with their assailant,” the mother says.

Psychology professor Christina Salmivalli The University of Turku emphasizes that schools have disciplinary and security measures in place as defined by law.

“New disciplinary measures are now being called for, but not all existing means are being used. When, for example, the discussion does not work, something else must be done – if necessary, also in cooperation with parties outside the school. ”

Salmivalli, who has studied school bullying for decades, is the developer of the Kiva Koulu action plan. His group is currently investigating particularly challenging cases where bullying has not stopped despite intervention.

Part they only got rid of their bullies by switching to another school. According to Salmivalli, changing schools can be a good solution, but can also lead to bullying in a new school. The experiences of students who changed schools due to bullying are strongly divided in the material collected by Kiva School.

A 12-year-old from Helsinki Simo had to change schools a year ago. Her mother believes the bullying was the result of poor grouping. The class teacher was a first-class teacher for the first time and didn’t realize that grouping should be invested in.

“From the beginning, an atmosphere was created in the classroom where the students did not feel safe. Everyone fought for their own position and had to defend and secure. Favorable conditions were created for such a difficult bullying situation, ”says Simon’s mother.

According to Salmivalli, bullying is now seen as a group phenomenon. The group regulates bullying by either facilitating it or injecting an end to it.

“Because of this, for example, grouping is important because school classes with hierarchical groups have more bullying than grouped classes. It is important that students understand how each of them can influence whether or not a group allows bullying. ”

The answers according to, bullying often starts from a small and mundane thing like an abnormal appearance, an r-fault, or a new bike. The socially insecure and shy are often bullied.

“It’s extremely annoying because these students just need encouragement,” Salmivalli regrets.

Bullying is never the cause of the bully, but the answers highlight who the bully is looking for as a victim. The child is not included because he is sensitive, shy and intelligent.

“Today’s world does not tolerate shy and quiet people,” writes the mother of an 18-year-old bullied.

“When it was noticed that my child was easily offended and crying, it became a systematic and so to speak fun for others to see how to make someone cry,” the 14-year-old mother says.

The risk of becoming bullied is increased by outsiders and the fact that the child has no friends in class.

“We moved to a new location and the bullying started pretty soon in the new school. My son was a calm, well-behaved, and talented student. She was a good target for class bullies because as a new student, my son had no friends or advocates, ”the 12-year-old boy’s mother writes.

According to Salmivalli, the difference increases the risk of being targeted, but the difference is group-dependent. In one group, things related to sexual orientation can trigger bullying, while in another group they are nothing.

For the survey respondents ’experiences of school bullying range from mental bullying to serious assaults.

In several responses, bullying was already often planned in the lower classes, and the victim was excluded from the group.

The mother of 12-year-old Simon says that if someone walked the same distance with Simon, the bullies came to warn the other that his reputation would go away if this one were with Simon.

“It turned out that others were running away from him in a flash. His shoes and clothes were hidden so that he sometimes couldn’t get home from school until I went to take him new ones. She was not allowed to eat at the same table, and if she was let, the others changed the table, ”says the mother.

A few responses reported bullying on social media. No one was bullied online alone. According to Salmivalli, online bullying alone is still rare compared to other forms of bullying.

The worst the cases were violence. Ten victims were beaten by ten girls. Two boys beat a delicate girl. The bullies recruited an observer to strangle the bullied at break. A classmate struck a pencil on a child’s arm. At break, the girl was dragged around the corner of the building, where her head was struck against a brick wall.

In many cases, the bullying did not end until primary or secondary school ended.

Living in Southwest Finland Karin about 15 years have passed since the assault. Kari’s classmate hit Kari’s head with a halo more than 20 times during the break. Kari no longer bears resentment to his abuser but to the teachers.

“In the aftermath of the assault, the incident was downplayed. The bully got to school first and I didn’t after a week. The worst part was that I had to sit in the same class with the batterer for over a year. It was a mentally tough place, ”Kari says.

Christina Salmivalli emphasizes that the majority of bullying is spiritual and verbal. According to victim surveys, the physical violence experienced by young people has steadily decreased.

“Mental and verbal bullying does not mean that bullying is mild. Making fun of and pulling down can have extremely serious consequences. Fear and anxiety can be so intense that they even affect the human immune system. ”

According to school health surveys, school bullying has decreased over the last ten years. However, six percent of high school students are bullied every week.

In only a few responses was the bully removed from the class. In numerous cases, the bullying ended in violence or intimidation.

“The school couldn’t intervene in bullying, but eventually in sixth grade, my son and bully fought in the school yard and my son rocked his bully,” the 25-year-old mother says.

This fall, a relative of the battered 11-year-old Jonah suggested that the boy should respond to the bully with his fists. However, responding to violence with violence increases the violence, and the boy refused the solution.

“My son replied that it is not right for me to become violent too. It is not right that bullying ends just by starting to hit back. It’s the worst price if a child has to become violent, ”Jonah’s mother says.

Bullying mental scars can remain for decades. 64 years old Berry tells how he was afraid of school 50 years ago.

“I was scared all day. Not always anything happened, but there was always fear. I don’t think anyone else knew our school building as well as I did. I was always looking for some hiding place for breaks. It was awful. I was mentally and sometimes physically ashamed, ”says Marja.

The responses to the HS online survey cover suicide attempts, eating disorders and mental health problems, among other things. Fear overshadows the lives of many.

Some of those bullied have not talked about the events even as adults.

“Before school, my own son was a sunny, healthy self-confident and social person. In six months, the school made him a delicate, panicked, and helplessly ashamed child who felt himself a rejection. Now it seems that with the support of home and therapy, the boy still gets a chance to grow on his own and thrive, ”says the 19-year-old mother.

Salmivalli emphasizes that bullying is a big risk to public health. That is a violation of human rights. Many who were bullied in their youth say the worst was not a single incident but the fact that no one seemed to care. As the group turned its back, the bully felt completely outsiders and worthless.

Marja, 64, has advice for the bullied.

“I should have demanded more, and refused to go to school. Today’s child should be stubborn and demand help. Hard advice, but if the children continue to submit, nothing will change. ”

The names of the interviewees have been changed.