More and more children are being taken to school by car. Parent taxis are very popular. That causes conflict.

Munich – Parents want their children to get to school safely in the morning. In order to ensure a carefree way to school, many rely on a personal parents’ taxi. This means that they take their children by car as close to the school entrance as possible. Again and again this causes heated discussions, as well as a thread Twitter now shows. Parents report on strange experiences that they have made around the topic of parent taxis.

Parents have “tears in their eyes” because the school board bans parents’ taxis

When it comes to driving children to school, it seems many want to insist on this right. A mother shares her experience of a parents’ evening on Twitter. In it, the school management would have made the parents aware that the students in the first grade should no longer be driven to school by car. She writes: “When the headmistress pointed this out emphatically, the first parents already had tears in their eyes”. Apparently not an isolated case, as the reactions to the post show.

Hundreds of people have commented on the thread, including a father who explains: “We were asked to build a glass walkway to the sidewalk so that the little ones can get out of the car straight into the dry.” As an addition, the applicants for this idea suggested being able to decorate the desired glass tunnel “to match the season”. do you know her Definition of curling parents? If not, then it’s about time.

Parents report strange experiences with parent taxis on Twitter

Another parent also spoke up: “In our class, the children are taken to school by car, although there is a direct bus line that is linked to a maximum of 200 meters on foot. 10-minute intervals. And then people complain about the stress of being stuck in traffic.” At first schools Pupils are already fighting independently against parents’ taxis.

Another man commented: “People take their kids to school by car because it’s too dangerous because of all the cars taking kids to school. People don’t even realize that they are the problem.” Experts often connect the parent taxis with so-called Helicopter parents who, according to one psychologist, would have even produced a “generation unable to live”..

The ADAC therefore also warns against parental taxis and appeals not to drive children as close to the school as possible. On the one hand, the safety of the general public would be endangered by a high and chaotic volume of traffic, and over-attendance would also endanger “the development of their offspring towards independent road users”. “Not the shortest, but the safest way to school is the best,” according to the ADAC.