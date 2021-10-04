Figliuolo’s decision following specific product analyzes. And the political soap opera continues, with the attack by the leader of Italia Viva: “Why don’t the other parties want the commission of inquiry on Covid purchases?”

The political soap opera on wheeled benches does not end, a solution imagined for the first restart, now a year ago, of the post Covid school but never really decisive to respect the safety parameters on a large scale. Between chicken coop classes and classrooms too small for the anti Covid distance meter, the wheels have not gone down to many political forces. But to revive the controversy in recent days was Matteo Renzi during the presentation of his book “Controcorrente” in Parma.

“Count who? I know the coach Count who wins, the other only made the benches on wheels and the Chinese fans of D’Alema “the first jab, to which the former premiet Conte himself replied:” Renzi has a great communicative effectiveness but the politics is not done with jokes … Reduce all the measures we have made to scooters and wheeled benches appears to Salvini and Meloni, who made, during the country’s greatest difficulty, an unworthy media riot ». The former Minister of Education Lucia Azzolina also echoed him: “Renzi never misses an opportunity to keep quiet.”

Today, however, the fate of the investments in wheelchair benches that many schools have received and set aside, or dedicated to laboratories, remains to be clarified. In any case, there are few cases in which wheeled benches have permanently become the solution, during Covid. Moreover, according to a news published by “Il Tempo”, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo would have ordered the withdrawal of the wheelchair benches because they would not comply with fire regulations. The newspaper reads how “following specific product analysis, it emerged that the school furnishings show their non-compliance with the fire safety regulations, preventing their use and requiring them to be withdrawn from the schools where they had been distributed in order to eliminate the possible risks in case of fire ».

A case that triggered another stab by Matteo Renzi: «One hundred and ten thousand wheelbases bought by the previous government and then not used because they do not comply with fire regulations. What a shame! Will anyone pay for this scandal? Why don’t the other parties want the commission of inquiry on Covid purchases? ” wrote the leader of Italia Viva on Facebook. «In the meantime – he continues – we are more and more proud to have sent Conte and Arcuri home. With Draghi and Figliuolo we said enough even to the scandal of wheeled benches ».