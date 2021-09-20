Imperia – Open-air lessons, study on the Constitution, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, digital citizenship. For the first week of school the students of the Ruffini Institute they are committed to carrying out activities related to civic education by participating in projects presented and prepared by teachers or following a set timetable in which each teacher will be able to deal didactically with issues related, in their own discipline, to civic education. Many projects are proposed, all in any case related to the 3 macro-nuclei. Some projects involve the theme of “physical and mental health education”, others deal with “the effects of Covid on the local economy”; for the three-year students the topics range from “Religious pluralism and racial intolerance” to “Global citizenship and sustainable development” or “Knowledge and enhancement of the territory” or the historical and linguistic path of the concepts of “Obligation or freedom ? “. Other classes will face analysis and discussions on citizenship issues through the “debate” methodology.

As for outdoor lessons, the Institute’s desire to use the experimental olive grove in Garbella, the subject of a large enhancement and promotion project, stands out right from the start. In these days the two fifth classes of the Agriculture course and the Company Information Systems course have been involved in the “Living on Earth” project.

«For a long time the olive grove was abandoned – explains the Ruffini school director, Luca Ronco – despite having and still has great potential. The experimental olive grove can therefore be a valid practical teaching tool, not only aimed at students of the agricultural sector, who are the first to be interested, but also at a much wider audience ».

Ruffini proposed not only the recovery and adequate management of the olive grove but also the start-up of a social farming activity, in collaboration with the Anffas of Imperia. The Royal Experimental Oil Mill of Porto Maurizio was founded in 1911, then transformed in 1924 into an Experimental Institute for Olive Growing: but it was in 1933 that under the direction of Professor Carlo Carocci Buzi it began an accurate, scientific study, culminating in the planting of 190 olive trees for 34 oil cultivars and 8 for table. The management of the botanical park, owned by the Province, was entrusted to the school at the end of 2020, under a free concession, by virtue of the presentation of “specific management projects”.