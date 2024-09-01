Governor Gladkov: School assemblies in Belgorod will be held on September 2 indoors

Due to the tense situation in Belgorod and the surrounding area, school assemblies to mark the start of the school year will be held on September 2 exclusively indoors. This wrote The head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, posted on VKontakte.

The governor added that the number of schoolchildren participating in the assemblies will be limited by the capacity of the educational institutions’ shelters.

“The school year in schools of Belgorod and Belgorod region […] “will be held in a face-to-face and distance learning format,” he noted, pointing out that face-to-face education has been organized for schoolchildren from the border region in other, safer regions of Russia. Gladkov assured that the regional authorities are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of children.

Earlier on September 1, after another shelling of Belgorod and the surrounding area by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), two children were hospitalized in extremely serious condition. According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, one of them has a penetrating shrapnel wound to the abdominal cavity and an open fracture of the right foot, the second has extensive wounds to both legs.