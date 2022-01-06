School Answer the survey: How would the transition of schools to distance learning affect the daily life of your family or school?

HS is talking about the thoughts raised by a possible transition to distance learning. How would moving to distance learning in schools affect the lives and daily lives of you and your family? Take the survey and share your experiences.

Social- and the Ministry of Health proposethat schools switch to distance learning from the beginning of the spring semester. In much of the country, the spring term for elementary schools begins on Monday, January 10th.

There is currently no definite information on the length and class limitation of a possible distance learning recommendation. A corona ministerial group of key ministers is likely to meet on Friday to decide on a telework recommendation, after which the education providers will make the actual decisions on switching to distance learning.

However, it is not yet certain that the transition to distance learning will take place. It is also not certain that a possible distance learning recommendation would apply to the whole of Finland.

HS does a story about the thoughts of a possible transition to distance learning. How to transition to distance learning would affect the lives and daily lives of you and your family? Take the survey and share your experiences.

Teachers can also answer the survey and tell them how switching to distance learning would affect the daily life and teaching of the school.

Comments from respondents who have left their contact information may be used in the story as unidentified. In addition, the supplier may contact those respondents who have given permission.

We do not publish contact information, but the principle of HS is that the identity of the people quoted in the story must be known to the editor.