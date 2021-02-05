Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Human Fraternity Festival organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity yesterday witnessed a large number of activities, activities and programs that varied between intellectual, cultural, artistic and sports, with wide participation from all government agencies, writers of the Emirates and the Arab world, in addition to 22 art and singing stars. The Arabs, in the presence of a large number of school and university students, and Arab youth from all Arab countries, for various activities.

Government agencies’ celebrations of the International Day of Human Fraternity were also launched through the tolerance committees in each side, which increased to 92 events, while stadiums in the professional football league witnessed a large presence of the festival, and the 15th round was called the “International Day of Human Fraternity.”

The Ministry of Education has allocated a school session to educate all school students about the important principles and values ​​contained in the Human Fraternity Document, and the importance of young people displaying the ethics of human brotherhood.

The activities and sessions of the “Little Knight Brotherhood” program, which will continue until next Monday in both Arabic and English, have been launched. It is a training program organized by the Ministry of Tolerance virtually in Arabic and English, and aims to present the principles of human fraternity in a simple and easy way suitable for young age groups, to enhance awareness of the value of coexistence and brotherhood among This age group.

A large number of school students and children of determination, belonging to more than 50 nationalities, participated in the program. On the first day of the program’s activity, their number reached 125 students belonging to more than 45 nationalities.

The first reading sessions of the “Human Fraternity Document” for children, moderated by Emirati writer and novelist Asma Al Zarouni, began, and on the other hand, UAE and Arab artists expressed their support for the festival and their pride in the Emirati experience in the field of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood.

Afra Al-Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, expressed her happiness with the extensive participation of all segments of the Emirati society, especially school and university students, whose participation in a large number of festival activities gave a remarkable vitality, activity and diversity, although all programs are implemented hypothetically due to health precautions in the face of the Corona pandemic.

She praised the participation of more than 41 ministries and federal authorities in the festival through 96 programs, seminars, lectures, and artistic and community activities, carried out by the Tolerance Committees in these entities, to familiarize all of their affiliates with the values, constants and principles of the Human Fraternity Document and the Emirati efforts behind the United Nations adopting February 4 of each year as a day. My world of human fraternity.

Afra Al-Sabri

Al-Sabri appreciated the participation of Arab and Emirati artists in supporting and promoting the lofty values ​​and goals on which the Festival of Human Fraternity is based, through the messages and words they presented, expressing their pride in the Emirati experience with regard to tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood, adding that naming the 15th round of the Emirati Professional Football League On the International Day of Human Fraternity, the festival’s message reached a wide range of football fans and followers.

She praised the sincere efforts of the Emirati Professionals Association so that the message of human fraternity reaches everyone, stressing that it is very proud of the participation of UAE athletes, represented by football stars in the Arab Gulf League, in supporting and promoting the Human Fraternity Festival, not only for their value and their fans in society, but as an example and role model for generations in commitment. And sports ethics.

Kazem El-Saher: Proud of the “Brotherhood Document” emerging from Arab land

The star of Arab singing, Kazem El-Saher, said, “We live in this world in dire need for human brotherhood and peace among all human beings, so that everyone can face the challenges of the present and independent, which haunt humanity everywhere. Therefore, I find it very wonderful that the United Nations recognizes the International Day of Human Fraternity. Which comes as a result of the appreciated efforts made by the United Arab Emirates to support the values ​​of love, peace and brotherhood among human beings, which it led by signing the Human Fraternity Document on the fourth of February 2019, so that the world would take from it an International Day of Human Fraternity. Arab is Abu Dhabi, so that the world can use it as a model for high-class humanitarian principles.

Kazem Al-Saher added that art, regardless of its type, field, and nationality of those who work in it and who follow it in its truth aims to address the conscience and feelings of people, and therefore I am happy as an artist to support all efforts made by the leadership of the Emirates to support the values ​​of humanity, peace and love among people, and I am also pleased to support the festival of human fraternity that Organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, a celebration of people everywhere on the planet.

Al Jasmi: An Authentic Message in Emirati Society

Emirati artist Ahmed Al Jasmi expressed his pride that the UAE was at the forefront of the ranks in the field of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood, stressing that this is rooted in the Emirati personality since the beginning of history, and there is no doubt that the founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, instilled in all His children are citizens of the Emirates, and these values ​​are constantly nurtured so that tolerance, coexistence, acceptance of others and respect for difference whatever it is, and above that, human brotherhood is one of the most important features of the Emirati society, and our wise leadership followed this path after it, and its efforts culminated in sponsoring and embracing the document of human fraternity, which turned on the day it was signed in Abu Dhabi To an International Day of Brothers, which is a victory for the UAE’s vision and values, and a global appreciation for its sincere efforts for the sake of humanity.

Al Jasmi praised the Human Fraternity Festival, which carries the values ​​and principles of the document to all groups of society, especially school and university students. Rather, its message reaches internationalism, appreciating the efforts of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and his successor, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, expressing his pride in participating in the activities of this festival.

Asma Al Zarouni: Building Future Values

Emirati writer and novelist Asma Al-Zarouni praised the Festival of Human Fraternity, for its prominent role in deepening the culture of brotherhood and coexistence between the various groups of society and the various peoples and cultures of the world, which is the role that everyone should contribute to for the sake of a better world befitting the man of this age, stressing that her keenness on Participation in festival activities through the “Explanation of the Human Fraternity Document” for school students comes from the premise that addressing children with the message of human brotherhood is a building for future values, because this generation is the one who assumes responsibility in the near future, and therefore it must be armed with authentic human values, affirming These sessions were not limited to one nationality, but tens of nationalities among the children of residents of the good land of the Emirates participated in them virtually.

Al-Zarouni added that literature and creativity must be a major partner in instilling these human values ​​in everyone, because that is one of the most important goals of creativity in every time and place, wishing success for all festival activities.