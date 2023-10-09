School and sports | For Nella Nyqvist, a vitone or kutonen is enough in high school, and that’s okay with her parents: “Less is enough”

Nella Nyqvist knows what she wants to be when she grows up.

Nella Nyqvist, 17, has suffered from several injuries, but the difficulties have not discouraged her badminton promise. “During the last injuries, I no longer thought that I wanted to quit.”

What okay?

The boring opening question of many conversations feels rarely right when a badminton player is sitting opposite Nella Nyqvist.

Nyqvist is only 17 years old, but he has been talked about in Finnish sports circles and outside of them for years. He came to the attention of the general public in 2020 after winning the under-15 European Championship at the age of 13 and the bronze medal at the European Under-19 Championship at the age of 14.