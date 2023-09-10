School is about to start (students have already returned to class only in Bolzano) at a time when Covid infections are increasing. But what should those who test positive for the virus do today? Restrictive measures are therefore no longer there but the Ministry of Health published a circular on 11 August 2023 “with which the indications on the measures to prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 are updated”.

Read also

THE CIRCULAR FROM THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

“Persons testing positive in a molecular or antigen diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 are no longer subjected to the measure of isolation,” it reads. They then follow the recommendations, to “observe the same precautions valid for preventing the transmission of most respiratory infections. In particular it is recommended:

– Wear a respiratory protection device (surgical mask or FFP2) if you come into contact with other people.

– If you are symptomatic, stay home until your symptoms subside.

– Apply correct hand hygiene.

– Avoid crowded environments.

– Avoid contact with fragile, immunosuppressed people, pregnant women, and avoid going to hospitals or RSAs. This recommendation is of particular importance for all health and social care workers, who must therefore avoid contact with at-risk patients.

– Inform the people you have been in contact with in the days immediately preceding the diagnosis, if they are elderly, frail or immunosuppressed.

– Contact your doctor if you are fragile or immunosuppressed, if the symptoms do not resolve after 3 days or if your clinical conditions worsen.

As regards people who have come into contact with cases of Covid-19, no restrictive measures apply. However, it is recommended that they pay attention to the possible appearance of symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 (fever, cough, sore throat, tiredness) in the days immediately following contact. During these days it is advisable for the person to avoid contact with fragile people, immunosuppressed people and pregnant women. If during this period symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 appear, it is recommended to carry out an antigen test, even self-administered, or a molecular test for SARS-CoV-2.