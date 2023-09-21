“We must absolutely avoid the return of masks to school and of Dad” against Covid “to do this we have set up an interdisciplinary table between the Ministry of Health, Education and Merit, Public Administration and the Ministry of Labor to verify together what measures to adopt to give serenity to the children, the teaching and non-teaching staff and the family members at home”. You said it on Tg1 the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia.

“From the first data in our possession – added Vaia – we note a fairly limited increase in Covid-19 infections, well below both in percentage and absolute terms than what some feared”.