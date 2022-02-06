School and covid, new rules on quarantine and Dad starting today, Monday 7 February 2022. The changes envisaged by the decree approved last February 2 come into force. Here is the framework of the rules, what changes:

Read also

NURSERY AND KINDERGARTEN SCHOOL

Up to 4 covid positive cases continue to be attended in the nursery and kindergarten. No action is needed if children are asymptomatic. In case of symptoms, it is necessary to undergo a swab (molecular, antigenic, do-it-yourself) and the return to class can take place after a negative test and without a medical certificate. If there are 5 positives in the class, stop at attendance and return subject to a negative swab: children vaccinated or cured for less than 4 months are exempt.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

In elementary school, face-to-face teaching up to 4 positive cases in the classroom. However, he goes to the classroom wearing the Ffp2 mask for a period of 10 days starting from the last contact with the positive. The students positive to the virus will be able to re-enter after the negative result of a swab (molecular, rapid, do it yourself), to which the other children will have to undergo only in case of the presence of symptoms.

The picture changes and splits in two if there are at least 5 positive cases. Unvaccinated subjects – as well as those who have been vaccinated or have been cured for over 120 days – cannot attend in person and must resort to Ddi (integrated digital teaching ) from home. Students who have been vaccinated or recovered for less than 4 months, on the other hand, can go to class wearing the Ffp2 mask for a period of 10 days. The re-entry of positive, unvaccinated or vaccinated and cured for more than 4 months can occur after a negative swab.

MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL

If there is only one positive case in the classroom, for all the other students the teaching activity continues in the presence: in the classroom the Ffp2 mask must be worn for a period of 10 days. The positive subject can re-enter after a negative swab, without having to present a medical certificate.

If the positive cases are 2 or more than 2, the distinction occurs. Unvaccinated students – – as well as those who have been vaccinated or recovered from covid for over 120 days will have to resort to Did. Those who have been vaccinated or recovered for less than 120 days, on the other hand, will be able to follow the lessons face-to-face wearing the Ffp2 mask.

Positive and unvaccinated / vaccinated or cured for more than 120 days, must always carry a test that ascertains the negativity. The others must undergo the green pass verification with the verification app C-19 for the 5 days following the knowledge of the last case.