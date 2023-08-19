School | An amazing change happened in my child in the USA – This is what it says about the differences between schools in Finland and the USA

When our family moved to the United States and our child started school as a dead end, I was prepared for the worst. Perhaps my concern was caused by the way in which S2 students have been talked about in Finland, writes HS Washington correspondent Elina Väntönen.

MI’ll still be feeling the excitement on Monday in February in 2022.

Then there was my daughter Laila first day at an American school. He was 7 years old at the time.

The first class in Finland was left unfinished when we moved to the United States for my work, close to the capital Washington. Laila had managed to start French as an A1 language in Finland and could not say anything in English other than that yes, Well and hi.