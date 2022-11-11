School, agreement on the renewal of the teachers’ contract: immediately 100 euros in paychecks

Was signed L’agreement on the renewal of the teachers’ contract, the political agreement was signed after a long confrontation that sees as protagonists 1 million and 200 thousand workers in the school system. The minister ofEducation Giuseppe Valditara he explained: “First of all in an anticipation relating to the economic part, which will allow school staff to have the sums already recognized in the December pay slip relating to arrears accruedfor an average item of 2,000 euros, which will be added to the salary and the thirteenth “.

The agreement provides for a financial availability of 100 million euros, approved by the Council of Ministers, to be allocated to the fixed component of the ancillary remuneration for the year 2022, in the amount of 85.8 million for teachers and 14.2 million for Ata staff. Furthermore, the commitment a find additional financial resources, also as part of the 2023 budget maneuver, to be allocated to the salary of the school staff. Finally, “without prejudice to the availability of the aforementioned 100 million euros for the year 2022, 89.4 million euros for increases in teaching staff and 14.2 million increases for staff are destined for the year 2022. Ata “.

For the school system it was a “historic day”

The minister Giuseppe Valditara he said: “Today is a historic day characterized above all by a new one way of understanding the relationship between the government and the social partners, based on constructive confrontation and pragmatic problem solving. This will always be the approach that I will pursue with those who represent the workers in the school sector “.

“With this agreement we get the resource unlock for Christmas and, thanks also to the additional resources of 100 million approved in the decree-law, the implementation of an average increase in the salary of teachers immediately equal to 100 euros per month, and at almost 120 euros per month, more consistent increase of the last contracts “adds Valditara.

“So let’s have a first concrete signal on the subject of wages, fundamental to revalue and restore authority to the figure of the teacher. We are aware that this is a first step, a first step long overdue and achieved in a context that is difficult due to the energy crisis: we wanted to immediately give a clear political signal of a turning point with respect to the past “, concluded the minister.

