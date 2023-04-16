The first week of the third semester witnessed absence rates that reached 40% in private schools in Abu Dhabi, while the third semester begins in public schools, private schools (ministerial curriculum) and partnership schools the day after tomorrow, Monday, amid expectations of a significant increase in absenteeism rates, as it coincides with the days The last three days of Ramadan, and the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, prompted schools to announce mandatory tests and classroom assignments to evaluate performance to meet the expected mass absence of students.

And schools in Abu Dhabi sent messages to the students’ families, warning of absence during the three days preceding the holiday, as compulsory tests will be held for all students during the next week, noting that the tests include a short test for students in all subjects, with the aim of assessing their performance and their prior knowledge of the standards that are set. They will be evaluated during the new unit, and this evaluation will also be used to evaluate their educational path during the semester, based on the continuous evidence and indicators provided by the student.

In addition to the exam, students will be required to complete classroom tasks that contribute to calculating the final semester grades, which requires attendance in the coming days.

The schools indicated that high school students will have planned assessments and assignments as part of their mid-semester progression, and these assessments will have a significant contribution to calculating students’ final grades. It is very important that the students perform well in it, and that they are not absent during this period.

In addressing the students’ families, the schools affirmed that their support is important to ensure a better performance for them in the required tasks and assessments by encouraging them to attend and adhere to school dates, and to bring a fully charged computer to school, noting that the student can ask for help if necessary, which will contribute significantly. in their success.

On the other hand, teachers and administrators in private schools expected that absenteeism rates would rise to more than 80% during the coming Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as students describe them as “dead week”; It is the week before the holidays or year-end exams, indicating that the attendance rate of students during the first week of school in the third semester ranged between 60 and 70%. Administrators in private schools, Hisham Muslim, Omaima Hamdi, and Ayat Samih, explained that the first week after vacations between classes always witnesses absence rates, but the percentage varies from episode to episode, but this semester witnessed an increase in absence rates as a result of its coinciding with the third. The last of the month of Ramadan, stressing that families have the greatest factor in motivating and encouraging their students to commit to attending and not to be absent from school, and they attributed the reason for the absence of some students to the travel of some of them with their families, in addition to the difficulty of waking up some students, especially young ones, due to sleep disorders resulting from staying up late. in Ramadan.

They indicated that school principals inspected the classrooms daily, to ensure the regularity of all members of the administrative and teaching staff, to check on the progress of the study, to direct teachers to complete the curriculum, and to implement all established study plans, pointing out that the counting of absent students began from the first day, as a policy is applied Attendance and absence on them, finding out the reason for absence, and whether it was with a medical excuse or not, and taking all the procedures stipulated in the regulations. The teachers expected a significant increase in absenteeism rates during the last three days of Ramadan, which precedes the Eid holiday, noting that they had received dozens of inquiries from students and their families regarding attendance these days, and requests not to explain any courses in them, and to be content with reviews if anyone attended, and confirmed The administrators said that the third semester will witness the continuation of the implementation of plans and programs to enable students to receive courses with the best educational and teaching methods, in addition to raising the level of teachers, in terms of performance and training, through continuous training, which is reflected in the creative and achievement energies of students.

The teachers, Muhammad Abdullah, Raed Obeid, Dalia Safi, and Noura Hassan, indicated that the school administrations had repeated their contact with the students’ families since the beginning of the third semester, as the school timetable was sent in Ramadan, with an emphasis on the importance of commitment to attending school. Communicate with the families of the absent students to explain the reasons for the absence of their children.

They stressed the need for students and their families to realize the importance of attendance and commitment so that the student’s academic achievement and adherence to the schedule of the blessed month of Ramadan are not affected, which begins at 9:30 in the morning and ends at 1:30 in the afternoon without delay, whether at the level of attendance or dismissal, as some students’ families conflict. Their work schedules along with the attendance and departure times of their children, pointing to communication with the absent students’ families via e-mail to find out the reasons for the absence, and to warn them of the impact of this absence on the students’ academic level.

Follow-up of students

The Department of Education and Knowledge stressed the need to encourage students to attend all classes on time. To make the maximum educational benefit from being in school, and to ensure that the school deals firmly with unjustified absences, noting the need to ensure that students are committed to attending classes and academic activities that lead to their understanding of the curriculum and study materials. In the Private Schools Policies Guide, she mentioned the need for schools to achieve low rates of absenteeism, through immediate follow-up of cases of unjustified absence, and to provide a safe learning environment that achieves care for students, is characterized by encouragement and motivation, distinguishes excellent attendance or cases of improved attendance, and rewards students for that. Implementing strategies and programs to address individual students’ attendance problems, in addition to providing clear and specific information to students, their parents, and school staff on the rules and consequences of students’ failure to attend school.