School administrations in Dubai have completed the distribution of the twelfth grade students studying in government schools and private schools that apply the Ministry’s curriculum to all schools in which students will take exams at the end of the school year in attendance, with the aim of securing the necessary number of nurses in implementation of the protocol for holding exams during the Corona pandemic, and that In preparation for the end of the current school year exams, which start tomorrow.

The end-of-school year exams begin on Tuesday, June 8 and end on June 17.

The directors of the scope called on school principals in Dubai to coordinate in completing the required monitoring with the aim of securing the necessary health coverage in a timely manner.

Grade 12 students in all tracks “general, advanced, elite and applied” will begin their exams tomorrow, Tuesday, with Islamic education, then social studies on Wednesday for all tracks as well, then chemistry or biology on Thursday and mathematics on Sunday for the general track.

And Arabic on Monday, English on Tuesday, then physics on Wednesday, and finally, health sciences for the general track. As for the advanced track, they will take the chemistry exam on Thursday, then mathematics, then Arabic, then English, then physics and then health sciences. Regarding the elite track, they take the chemistry exam on Thursday, then mathematics on Sunday, then Arabic language on Monday, English on Tuesday, physics on Wednesday, and finally biology on Thursday.

The Ministry of Education will implement the protocol regulating the twelfth grade exams at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The protocol includes the preventive measures taken to ensure that the exams run smoothly and according to steps that enhance the healthy environment in order to preserve the safety of everyone.

The ministry pointed out that the protocol has been meticulously formulated to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for students, educational and administrative staff, and support service cadres through the application of a set of precautionary and preventive steps.



