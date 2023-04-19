School 42 Abu Dhabi, the innovative programming school in Abu Dhabi, and Beacon Red, the leading company in developing advanced defense solutions, organized a hackathon for cybersecurity with the participation of more than 70 students from UAE nationals and around the world from School 42 Abu Dhabi.

The hackathon provided students with a practical activity that included setting up a system that would contribute to analyzing an online store, discovering security vulnerabilities in it, and understanding how attackers try to manipulate its software.

During the hackathon, the students faced various challenges and showcased their innovative security solutions. The two-day event provided an opportunity for school students to gain more experience and programming skills in the field of cybersecurity.

Hosting this hackathon at 42 Abu Dhabi headquarters is part of the school’s efforts to enrich the learning experience of its students and provide them with the necessary skills and experience to become professionals in the digital fields, which contributes to enabling them to obtain opportunities that contribute to developing their careers in the world of programming.

School 42 Abu Dhabi continues to work to enable its students to play a pivotal role in the digital transformation process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to build a generation of technology-driven programmers to lead the digital economy through innovation.

The hackathon honored the most innovative solutions presented by the school’s students. The student, Elia Mazourin, won the first place, followed by the student Hussein Awad in the second place, and the student Yonaton Mojazz in the third place.

Programming School 42 Abu Dhabi, which was established in 2020, embodies a new type of modern and innovative programming schools, and is one of the initiatives of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Program for Tomorrow 21, which aims to support continuous development efforts in Abu Dhabi by employing multifaceted investments to develop business, innovation and individuals. .