“42 Abu Dhabi”, the innovative programming school in Abu Dhabi, which adopts the joint self-learning methodology through practical projects and games, continues to enable its students to develop innovative projects that contribute to the benefit of society, thus contributing to enhancing their readiness to lead the digital future in Abu Dhabi, based on its role as a leading incubator Talents works to develop young people’s skills in the field of programming.

In a report on the occasion of the International Day of Creativity and Innovation, which falls on April 21 of each year, School 42 Abu Dhabi reviewed a number of innovative projects in vital areas directly related to community service.

Students of School 42 Abu Dhabi developed a project based on artificial intelligence that includes a machine learning model that can predict the incidence of chronic kidney disease in individuals. To find solutions to the most important challenges facing the sector using technology.

The project idea presented by the students of School 42 Abu Dhabi during the camp contributes to supporting patients at risk of developing chronic kidney disease and enabling them to learn more about their health status, in addition to providing doctors with a form to facilitate the process of referring patients to other therapeutic departments for treatment in a timely manner. The project also contributes to supporting the healthcare sector by reducing costs associated with late diagnosis of chronic kidney disease.

The school’s students also developed a smartphone application that provides simultaneous sign language interpretation, and aims to bridge the communication gap that exists between users of sign language and people who do not have extensive knowledge of it.

The application allows the user to capture live video from the phone’s camera of deaf and mute individuals, so that the sign language is translated into text written in English.

The innovative application translates American Sign Language (ASL), to provide a platform that contributes to enhancing communication and provides solutions based on the most prominent research, with the aim of providing users with a simultaneous sign language interpretation service.

The students of School 42 Abu Dhabi also worked on developing the “TalentHub” platform, which allows recruitment companies to easily test the competency of candidates by recording their reactions while answering questions during job interviews.

This platform aims to raise the efficiency of recruitment processes by allowing recruitment companies to test multiple candidates at the same time.

Markus Müller Habig, Acting CEO of School 42 Abu Dhabi, affirmed the school’s commitment to instilling a culture of innovation, encouraging its students to become leaders of change, and enabling them to play a pivotal role in pioneering digital transformation at the emirate level.

He explained that the school is working to provide them with the necessary support in the various stages of their project development journey, from the thinking stage to the implementation and application of the project, so that the school continues to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation, which is a cornerstone of the development process witnessed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He said, “We will continue to work to enable our students to shape the features of the digital future of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to lead digital innovation through the learning methodology based on the practical projects that the school follows.”

School 42 Abu Dhabi was established on the initiative of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Program Ghadan 21, to provide a new type of modern and innovative programming schools, with the aim of stimulating the continuous development process in Abu Dhabi by employing multifaceted investments to develop business, innovation and population.