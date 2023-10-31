Genoa – The 15 million euro works will start in January, coming from the Pnrr funds, to create the new school center in the Ponente, in via Giotto. According to forecasts, the work, carried out by the Pesaro-based construction company Renco Spa, will be completed by December 2025.

“The main objective of the initiative is to combine the educational function with the recreational/recreational one, creating a contemporary school center that will include significant energy improvements – explains the president of Renco Giovanni Gasparini – The project will respond to technical, plant engineering and regulatory requirementsincluding fire, structural, energy and acoustic ones”.

The program includes various interventions, including “the redevelopment of the external spaces, the renovation of the building, the energy and plant improvements and the redistribution of the internal environments”: the latter is a significant design element to meet the needs of the various institutes present. In addition to the recovery of previously unused areas, there will be a upgrading of the premises at the service of students: kitchen laboratories, toilets, gymnasium spaces, gyms, a sports field and even bicycle storage will be created.

“Another fundamental aspect of the project – adds Gasparini – is the creation of a new green systemwith school gardens and potted plants for environmental mitigation”.