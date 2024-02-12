School, the fall and the agony of 5 days before death. the parents' complaint

A 13 year old boy suffering from muscular dystrophy he died following one fell from the wheelchair and to a lasting agony five days. The accident occurred while leaving school, an institute in Giurdignano, a small town in the province of Lecce. The accident occurred on February 6th. At first – Fanpage reports – his conditions they didn't seem serious, so much so that he was entrusted to a family friend to be taken home. He would report abrasions And trauma to the lower limbs, but no one could have ever imagined the tragic epilogue of the story. In fact, as the hours passed, the parents noticed a rapid deterioration in their son's health conditions, deciding to accompany him to the hospital of Scorrano for investigations.

Transferred from here to the hospital Vito Fazi from Lecce– continues Fanpage – remained hospitalized for five days in resuscitation then the situation is degenerate until his death, which occurred yesterday, probably due to complications brain injuries linked to tibia fractures sustained in the fall. The parents filed a complaint with the police raising hypotheses of lack of custody and failure to call 118. For this reason, investigations are underway of the Prosecutor's Office with the aim of clarifying the dynamics of the accident and any responsibilities, in particular of those who should have looked after the 13 year old when leaving school. In these hours, investigators are collecting testimonials of the victim's companions. The task should also be given in the next few hours the autopsy.