From 1 April, with the new covid decree in force and the end of the state of emergency, unvaccinated teachers return to school with a negative swab. “Workers over 50 and in compulsory categories, excluding health workers, will be able to return to work but will have to swab. In the workplace, people over 50 and the categories for which the obligation was in force – school staff and police forces – return to a basic green pass mode “, says Roberto Speranza, Minister of Health, at Che tempo che fa.

New rules also for students: “Those who are positive go home, but everyone else stays in the classroom. The government’s goal is to keep children in class as much as possible. I reclaim the choices made by the government: after Christmas, many thought that it would have been more prudent to reopen the school at the end of January, the government has chosen to immediately bring the students back to class and the facts have proved us right “.