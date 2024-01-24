Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Because the Austrian state does not meet its payment obligations, Schönbrunn Palace and the Chancellery could be auctioned off.

Vienna – The capital of Austria attracts tourists with its historical buildings. The focus is particularly on Schönbrunn Palace, where Emperor Franz and Empress Elisabeth (Sisi) also resided. A look at the land register reveals: Schönbrunn Palace is subject to the lien – and the Chancellery is also affected. Because the state was in debt to a lawyer, the lawyer exercised his rights, which resulted in a simultaneous mortgage on both federal properties. Austria still owes the lawyer 322 euros.

The term simultaneous mortgage describes the fact that several properties are liable for one claim. Theoretically, if payment defaults persist, the creditor has the right to choose which property is encumbered to cover the debt. It is also possible that several properties have to pay different parts of the debt.

Schönbrunn Palace seized – Austria does not pay debts

How the standard reported, the case is related to a court dispute involving Corona aid. The case was fought before the Administrative Court (VwGH), where the federal government owed the man 1,346.40 euros in procedural costs. The amount was paid by the federal government, but only after the lien was entered in the land register. The costs for the execution procedure amounting to 322 euros are still open.

Vienna's landmark: Schönbrunn Palace was confiscated because the state failed to make a payment. © Georg Hochmuth/dpa

It all started when the Viennese lawyer Wolfgang Orsini and Rosenberg became ill with corona in 2022. As a self-employed person, he claimed compensation for loss of earnings for eleven days, citing the Epidemic Act, but the responsible Viennese authorities issued an incorrect notice. After he took action against it, he did not receive a corrected notice, as he did default told. Only after the lawyer turned to the Administrative Court in an extraordinary appeal was he proven right.

Lawyer seizes the castle and chancellery: “We all have to fulfill our obligations”

The district court of the Inner City of Vienna approved the lawyer's application to register the lien as a simultaneous mortgage on January 10th the standard reported further. This means that Schönbrunn Palace and the Chancellery are both burdened with a mortgage. In order to get his 322 euros, the lawyer only has to submit an application for the auction of Schönbrunn Palace or the Chancellery. However, he does not intend to do this.

Orsini and Rosenberg were awarded the costs of 1,346.40 euros for the appeal proceedings on November 16, 2023. The federal government had two weeks to pay the amount. After 14 days there was no sign of the payment, the lawyer applied for execution after another two weeks. He decided on the two properties in Vienna. “We all have to fulfill our obligations to the letter, and if the federal government is supposed to pay something, then that simply won’t happen,” the lawyer explained his reasons. The Austrian state said that the execution authorization had not yet been received. The remaining 322 euros would be paid to the lawyer. (vk)